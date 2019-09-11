Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Quiet Achiever: NZ Owned GAS Celebrates 20 Years

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 3:05 pm
Press Release: GAS


GAS Service Stations – a 100% New Zealand owned company with more than 130 petrol stations using its brand – is celebrating its twentieth year in business.

Over the years, GAS has been a quiet achiever. However, the business has more than held its own against the larger international brands. Growth has been consistent with a particularly strong focus on customer service and supporting local communities.

This year, GAS celebrated its anniversary by joining the AA Smartfuel loyalty program, which will add significant further value to motorists up and down the country. This is the most recent in a series of advancements and innovations. Last year, the brand launched GAS UP, a fuel payment app that allows users to select their pump, fuel type and how much they want to spend, before paying with their credit or debit card.

GAS GIVING has also been created to support community fundraising efforts. Recent campaigns include helping Tawhiti School raise funds for their new stage (GAS Hawera), donating 5 cents per litre towards Swanson School's library and resources (GAS Swanson) and helping Kaurilands School save their pool (GAS Kaurilands).

GAS Managing Director, Tim Ellis, has led the business for almost a decade and has seen a few changes since he took over the reins, including the rise in 24 hour and pay at the pump petrol stations. Tim is positive about the future of GAS and says the team is keen to continue improving its customer offering and expanding its services.

“The future looks bright with a number of very exciting things in the pipelines,” says Tim. “While the GAS brand is not, and is unlikely ever to become a major player in the New Zealand fuels market, we see this as a strength and a foundation for our community-level operations. We are, after all 100% Kiwi. For us, It’s all about being there for our customers and making their journeys that little bit easier.”

Founded in 1999, the great majority of GAS supplied petrol service stations are independently owned and operated. GAS aims to provide personal, friendly service and is proud of its involvement in local communities throughout New Zealand.

For more information on GAS, visit gas.kiwi or follow the brand on Facebook @gasolinealleyservices.

