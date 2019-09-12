Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZST and YoungTEC continue to drive tourism as a career

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Tourism Export Council

Thursday 12 September 2019

The fourth consecutive year of the New Zealand School of Tourism (NZST) Speed dating initiative has demonstrated the value of developing tourism careers with the largest group of participants this year, amounting to over 100.

Across three regions; Wellington, Rotorua and Auckland, NZST students met with Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) members to share experiences of working in tourism and expose students to the range of career opportunities available.

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand’s (TECNZ) Chief Executive Judy Chen says “5.1 million tourists are forecast for 2025 and to meet that demand, the tourism industry needs 40,000 more skilled workers” says Tourism Export Council Chief Executive Judy Chen.

The industry is committed to growing and developing that workforce.

Collaborating with the New Zealand School of Tourism on this initiative, we are working together to show the value of tourism as a career”.

NZST Chief Executive Officer, Kylie Wilson says, “We value our partnership with TECNZ and this initiative as it gives exposure to the next generation of tourism professionals to be inspired by current industry professionals they can easily relate to, whilst also having a chance to seek advice on upcoming career decisions they are reflecting on”.

The NZST Speed dating initiative is planning to run for a fifth year in 2020. Wilson says “We are excited to continue deepening our relationship with TECNZ and YoungTEC, adding value to our students and the tourism industry”.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tourism Export Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 