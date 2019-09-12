NZST and YoungTEC continue to drive tourism as a career

Thursday 12 September 2019

The fourth consecutive year of the New Zealand School of Tourism (NZST) Speed dating initiative has demonstrated the value of developing tourism careers with the largest group of participants this year, amounting to over 100.

Across three regions; Wellington, Rotorua and Auckland, NZST students met with Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) members to share experiences of working in tourism and expose students to the range of career opportunities available.

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand’s (TECNZ) Chief Executive Judy Chen says “5.1 million tourists are forecast for 2025 and to meet that demand, the tourism industry needs 40,000 more skilled workers” says Tourism Export Council Chief Executive Judy Chen.

The industry is committed to growing and developing that workforce.

Collaborating with the New Zealand School of Tourism on this initiative, we are working together to show the value of tourism as a career”.

NZST Chief Executive Officer, Kylie Wilson says, “We value our partnership with TECNZ and this initiative as it gives exposure to the next generation of tourism professionals to be inspired by current industry professionals they can easily relate to, whilst also having a chance to seek advice on upcoming career decisions they are reflecting on”.

The NZST Speed dating initiative is planning to run for a fifth year in 2020. Wilson says “We are excited to continue deepening our relationship with TECNZ and YoungTEC, adding value to our students and the tourism industry”.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

