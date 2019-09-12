GfK NZ Commercial Radio Ratings - S3 2019
Commercial Radio reaches over 77% of all New Zealanders - Total NZ - Survey 3 2019
The Third Radio Survey release for 2019 shows the continued strength of commercial radio as a regular part of 3.3 million New Zealanders everyday lives.
The latest results see the return to more traditional listening patterns after the increase in news and talk station listening earlier this year following the Christchurch Mosque Attacks.
RBA CEO Jana Rangooni points out “As well as being loved for music and entertainment radio continues to be a trusted source of news, information and commentary in times of significant news events. We see this with major events of national interest and more frequently with localised issues like this week’s flooding in the Coromandel.”
[Full release with infographics: GfK_Total_NZ_Commercial_Radio_Ratings_Media_Release_S3_2019.pdf]
COMMERCIAL
NETWORK RANKING –TOTAL NZ
Ranking of the major commercial Networks by Weekly Reach, Station Share and Breakfast share across all people 10+ and the key 18-34 and 25-54 demographics.
|TOTAL NEW ZEALAND
|Weekly Cumulative Reach[1]
|Total Station Share[2]
|Breakfast Station Share[3]
|000's
|Rank
|%
|Rank
|%
|Rank
|All People 10+
|Network The Edge
|590.8
|1
|6.4
|8
|6.1
|7
|Network More FM
|571.4
|2
|8.3
|3
|9.7
|2
|Network Breeze
|555.1
|3
|9.0
|2
|7.5
|3
|Network Newstalk ZB
|512.4
|4
|11.0
|1
|15.1
|1
|Network ZM
|492.5
|5
|6.6
|7
|7.3
|5
|Network The Rock
|430.3
|6
|7.2
|5
|7.0
|6
|Network The Hits
|406.7
|7
|5.4
|10
|5.3
|9
|Network Mai FM
|390.7
|8
|4.5
|11
|4.9
|10
|Network Magic Music & Talk
|373.2
|9
|7.9
|4
|7.4
|4
|Network The Sound
|367.4
|10
|7.2
|5
|5.5
|8 All People 18-34
|Network The Edge
|282.3
|1
|12.7
|2
|12.9
|2
|Network ZM
|239.5
|2
|14.0
|1
|16.3
|1
|Network Mai FM
|225.1
|3
|10.5
|4
|11.1
|4
|Network The Rock
|169.8
|4
|12.7
|2
|12.3
|3
|Network More FM
|145.5
|5
|6.4
|5
|5.1
|6
|Network The Hits
|125.4
|6
|6.1
|6
|4.9
|7
|Network Breeze
|119.7
|7
|5.9
|7
|4.8
|8
|Network Flava
|102.9
|8
|3.4
|11
|2.7
|12
|Network Radio Hauraki
|96.0
|9
|4.5
|8
|5.4
|5
|Network The Sound
|72.5
|10
|4.3
|9
|3.1
|10 All People 25-54
|Network The Edge
|310.5
|1
|7.0
|6
|6.8
|6
|Network ZM
|302.0
|2
|8.9
|3
|10.5
|1
|Network More FM
|298.6
|3
|9.2
|2
|10.4
|3
|Network The Rock
|289.2
|4
|10.8
|1
|10.5
|1
|Network Breeze
|261.3
|5
|8.3
|5
|7.4
|4
|Network The Hits
|226.4
|6
|6.4
|7
|5.8
|9
|Network Mai FM
|218.5
|7
|5.8
|8
|6.0
|8
|Network The Sound
|211.1
|8
|8.5
|4
|6.2
|7
|Network Newstalk ZB
|172.0
|9
|4.4
|10
|6.9
|5
|Network Radio Hauraki
|167.9
|10
|4.5
|9
|5.0
|10
1 The number of different listeners
reached by each commercial station Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn
2 The percentage share that each commercial station has of the total commercial listening Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn
3The percentage share that each commercial station has of the total commercial listening Mon-Fri 6am-9am
The full Commercial Total New Zealandand market by marketdata reports including demographic and daypart informationcan be found by clicking here.
Table 1: GfK New Zealand Commercial TOTAL NEW ZEALAND Survey 3 2019 (NB Waikato S3 2017), Cumulative Audience (000.0’s) Mon-Sun 12mn- 12mn, Commercial Share % Total Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn and Commercial Share % Breakfast Mon-Fri 6am-9am.
*Magic Music & Talk includes a combination of Magic and RadioLIVE for the following Regional dates in S3 2019: Sep 2 – Nov 10 2018.