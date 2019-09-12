GfK NZ Commercial Radio Ratings - S3 2019



Commercial Radio reaches over 77% of all New Zealanders - Total NZ - Survey 3 2019

The Third Radio Survey release for 2019 shows the continued strength of commercial radio as a regular part of 3.3 million New Zealanders everyday lives.

The latest results see the return to more traditional listening patterns after the increase in news and talk station listening earlier this year following the Christchurch Mosque Attacks.

RBA CEO Jana Rangooni points out “As well as being loved for music and entertainment radio continues to be a trusted source of news, information and commentary in times of significant news events. We see this with major events of national interest and more frequently with localised issues like this week’s flooding in the Coromandel.”

[Full release with infographics: GfK_Total_NZ_Commercial_Radio_Ratings_Media_Release_S3_2019.pdf]

COMMERCIAL NETWORK RANKING –TOTAL NZ

Ranking of the major commercial Networks by Weekly Reach, Station Share and Breakfast share across all people 10+ and the key 18-34 and 25-54 demographics.

TOTAL NEW ZEALAND Weekly Cumulative Reach[1] Total Station Share[2] Breakfast Station Share[3] 000's Rank % Rank % Rank All People 10+ Network The Edge 590.8 1 6.4 8 6.1 7 Network More FM 571.4 2 8.3 3 9.7 2 Network Breeze 555.1 3 9.0 2 7.5 3 Network Newstalk ZB 512.4 4 11.0 1 15.1 1 Network ZM 492.5 5 6.6 7 7.3 5 Network The Rock 430.3 6 7.2 5 7.0 6 Network The Hits 406.7 7 5.4 10 5.3 9 Network Mai FM 390.7 8 4.5 11 4.9 10 Network Magic Music & Talk 373.2 9 7.9 4 7.4 4 Network The Sound 367.4 10 7.2 5 5.5 8 All People 18-34 Network The Edge 282.3 1 12.7 2 12.9 2 Network ZM 239.5 2 14.0 1 16.3 1 Network Mai FM 225.1 3 10.5 4 11.1 4 Network The Rock 169.8 4 12.7 2 12.3 3 Network More FM 145.5 5 6.4 5 5.1 6 Network The Hits 125.4 6 6.1 6 4.9 7 Network Breeze 119.7 7 5.9 7 4.8 8 Network Flava 102.9 8 3.4 11 2.7 12 Network Radio Hauraki 96.0 9 4.5 8 5.4 5 Network The Sound 72.5 10 4.3 9 3.1 10 All People 25-54 Network The Edge 310.5 1 7.0 6 6.8 6 Network ZM 302.0 2 8.9 3 10.5 1 Network More FM 298.6 3 9.2 2 10.4 3 Network The Rock 289.2 4 10.8 1 10.5 1 Network Breeze 261.3 5 8.3 5 7.4 4 Network The Hits 226.4 6 6.4 7 5.8 9 Network Mai FM 218.5 7 5.8 8 6.0 8 Network The Sound 211.1 8 8.5 4 6.2 7 Network Newstalk ZB 172.0 9 4.4 10 6.9 5 Network Radio Hauraki 167.9 10 4.5 9 5.0 10

1 The number of different listeners reached by each commercial station Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn

2 The percentage share that each commercial station has of the total commercial listening Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn

3The percentage share that each commercial station has of the total commercial listening Mon-Fri 6am-9am

The full Commercial Total New Zealandand market by marketdata reports including demographic and daypart informationcan be found by clicking here.

Table 1: GfK New Zealand Commercial TOTAL NEW ZEALAND Survey 3 2019 (NB Waikato S3 2017), Cumulative Audience (000.0’s) Mon-Sun 12mn- 12mn, Commercial Share % Total Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn and Commercial Share % Breakfast Mon-Fri 6am-9am.

*Magic Music & Talk includes a combination of Magic and RadioLIVE for the following Regional dates in S3 2019: Sep 2 – Nov 10 2018.

