GfK NZ Commercial Radio Ratings - S3 2019

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: GfK


Commercial Radio reaches over 77% of all New Zealanders - Total NZ - Survey 3 2019

The Third Radio Survey release for 2019 shows the continued strength of commercial radio as a regular part of 3.3 million New Zealanders everyday lives.

The latest results see the return to more traditional listening patterns after the increase in news and talk station listening earlier this year following the Christchurch Mosque Attacks.

RBA CEO Jana Rangooni points out “As well as being loved for music and entertainment radio continues to be a trusted source of news, information and commentary in times of significant news events. We see this with major events of national interest and more frequently with localised issues like this week’s flooding in the Coromandel.”

[Full release with infographics: GfK_Total_NZ_Commercial_Radio_Ratings_Media_Release_S3_2019.pdf]

COMMERCIAL NETWORK RANKING –TOTAL NZ
Ranking of the major commercial Networks by Weekly Reach, Station Share and Breakfast share across all people 10+ and the key 18-34 and 25-54 demographics.

TOTAL NEW ZEALANDWeekly Cumulative Reach[1]Total Station Share[2]Breakfast Station Share[3]
 000's Rank % Rank % Rank
All People 10+
Network The Edge590.816.486.17
Network More FM571.428.339.72
Network Breeze555.139.027.53
Network Newstalk ZB512.4411.0115.11
Network ZM492.556.677.35
Network The Rock430.367.257.06
Network The Hits406.775.4105.39
Network Mai FM390.784.5114.910
Network Magic Music & Talk373.297.947.44
Network The Sound367.4107.255.58 All People 18-34
Network The Edge282.3112.7212.92
Network ZM239.5214.0116.31
Network Mai FM225.1310.5411.14
Network The Rock169.8412.7212.33
Network More FM145.556.455.16
Network The Hits125.466.164.97
Network Breeze119.775.974.88
Network Flava102.983.4112.712
Network Radio Hauraki96.094.585.45
Network The Sound72.5104.393.110 All People 25-54
Network The Edge310.517.066.86
Network ZM302.028.9310.51
Network More FM298.639.2210.43
Network The Rock289.2410.8110.51
Network Breeze261.358.357.44
Network The Hits226.466.475.89
Network Mai FM218.575.886.08
Network The Sound211.188.546.27
Network Newstalk ZB172.094.4106.95
Network Radio Hauraki167.9104.595.010

1 The number of different listeners reached by each commercial station Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn
2 The percentage share that each commercial station has of the total commercial listening Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn
3The percentage share that each commercial station has of the total commercial listening Mon-Fri 6am-9am

The full Commercial Total New Zealandand market by marketdata reports including demographic and daypart informationcan be found by clicking here.

Table 1: GfK New Zealand Commercial TOTAL NEW ZEALAND Survey 3 2019 (NB Waikato S3 2017), Cumulative Audience (000.0’s) Mon-Sun 12mn- 12mn, Commercial Share % Total Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn and Commercial Share % Breakfast Mon-Fri 6am-9am.

*Magic Music & Talk includes a combination of Magic and RadioLIVE for the following Regional dates in S3 2019: Sep 2 – Nov 10 2018.

Find more from GfK on InfoPages.
 
 
 
