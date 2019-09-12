Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airbnb welcomes progress on Queenstown visitor levy

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Airbnb

Airbnb welcomes progress on Queenstown visitor levy

Auckland, New Zealand - Thursday 12 September 2019

Statement from Airbnb’s Regional Policy Director Brent Thomas

“Airbnb welcomes the Government’s decision to work with Queenstown Lakes District Council on drafting a bill which is an important step to making the proposed visitor levy a reality.

“With more than 34 international visitors for every one Queenstown resident, it is clear that the existing sources of revenue are inadequate and place a disproportionate burden on local families and businesses.

“We support Mayor Boult’s infrastructure vision for this beautiful region, and his plan to introduce a new visitor levy in Queenstown to support that infrastructure. Airbnb has long advocated for visitor levies and believe they are a fair, proven and sustainable way to raise revenue for local communities.

“Importantly, Mayor Boult’s plan has a clear mandate from the local community who voted overwhelming in favour of introducing a new visitor levy.

“Airbnb stands ready to work with the Government and Council on introducing the new visitor levy on all accommodation providers.”

