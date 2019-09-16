A Win for Niche Travel

Auckland travel company World Journeys has, for the second consecutive year, taken out the award for Best Niche Wholesaler at the 2019 TAANZ National Travel Industry Awards.



The category recognises companies that specialise in more off-the-beaten-track ‘exotic’ destinations, with truly authentic, culturally-rich experiences.

Director Chris Lyons comments “We are delighted that our expertise and service has again been recognised in this way. Some of the destinations we sell, such as Africa, South America and the Middle East can be challenging, and do require some very specialist knowledge - this is not off-the-shelf style travel! We really pride ourselves on using our own personal knowledge and years of experience to tailor-make the best possible journey for clients.”

Founded in 2007, the company’s four Directors all came from extensive travel backgrounds and all had the clear vision of what they wanted to achieve.



“We have never intended to be ‘all things to all people’. We’d rather focus on what we know best and be the experts! Being an expert in a niche market engenders great brand loyalty and repeat business, and we are hugely grateful to those in the industry who recognize this and put their trust in us to create what is best for their clients”. https://worldjourneys.co.nz/

