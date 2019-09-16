YWRC appears in “ethical shopping” app CoGo NZ



Monday, September 16, 2019

Young Workers Resource Centre appears in “ethical shopping” app CoGo NZ.

The YWRC appears on the ethical shopping app CoGo NZ which connects consumers with organisations and business leading the way in ethical business practises.

The app calls itself an ethical shopping companion, good spend tracker, and sustainability driver, taking action on issues shoppers care about.

Its world-first technology empowers consumers to help businesses act on global issues that impact all of us.

One of the ‘issues’ that can be selected is ‘Living Wage’.

“It’s so cool that something like this exists” says YWRC Service Manager Mel Martin.

“We’re really proud of being a Living Wage Employer, so it’s awesome to have it made easy for people who can and want to shop based on their values.”

The YWRC passionately believes that all working people in New Zealand deserve a fair and equal pay for their work, which is why we are proud to appear in the Living Wage registers, and in searches for Living Wage employers on the CoGo NZ app.

CoGo NZ converts every transaction made at a registered CoGo business into a vote for sustainability, fair trade, supporting charitable organisations, and so much more.

Already, CoGo NZ has diverted 1,631,013 kilograms of waste from landfills, and coordinated the donation of over 1.2 million dollars to social and environmental charities.

