Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry Monitors Log Market Movements

Monday, 16 September 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Industry Council

16 September 2019

Industry adjustment to the new log pricing levels is continuing to take place. As with all adjustments this affects businesses and individuals in very different ways depending on their individual financial circumstances and the part of the sector they are operating in.

Last month, FICA sent out to its membership a survey to answer some pertinent questions around the log price downturn and the effect on contractors’ businesses. This indicated a significant effect in the workplace with a mix of business as usual, reduced hours and capped production. The market has shown resilience to further price reduction and prices have improved slightly, which mirrors the pattern seen after previous market corrections.

Despite this, no-one can predict with any degree of certainty where prices might go from here, and how long current conditions could prevail.

Scion also conducted a log price survey recently. This showed a relatively high variance in industry price predictions and emphasizes the difficulty of assessing the range of different factors currently having an influence, including the US-China trade war.

Most respondents expect a continued strengthening into next year but not to the levels achieved in 2018. Volumes have responded to the price reduction and the same survey respondents are predicting a slight volume decrease in the next 3 months, but to return to August 2019 volumes in 6 months.

The FOA and FICA are continuing to monitor the situation here and offshore, and to share information. As part of this FICA will run another survey at the end of the month to ascertain the degree of change and use this information to report back to government and support the industry if the situation worsens.

For now, though, we appear to have moved beyond the bottom of the market.

end.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Forest Industry Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 