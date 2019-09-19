XE Data Update - NZ Q2 GDP Release
The NZ GDP for Q2 has just been released.
The GDP for Q2 came in better than forecast overall:
Adjusted GDP Q2/ Annual:
GDP +0.5% / +2.1% Consensus +0.4% / +2.0%
The NZD is a little higher in immediate response.
Here is the link to the Statistics NZ for this GDP release:
https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/services-lead-gdp-growth
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD
0.6315 / 0.6340
NZDAUD 0.9255 / 0.9280
NZDEUR 0.5725 / 0.5750
NZDGBP 0.5060 / 0.5085
NZDJPY 68.50 / 68.75
