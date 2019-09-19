Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Data Update - NZ Q2 GDP Release

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 10:50 am
The NZ GDP for Q2 has just been released.

The GDP for Q2 came in better than forecast overall:

Adjusted GDP Q2/ Annual:

GDP +0.5% / +2.1% Consensus +0.4% / +2.0%

The NZD is a little higher in immediate response.

Here is the link to the Statistics NZ for this GDP release:

https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/services-lead-gdp-growth

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6315 / 0.6340
NZDAUD 0.9255 / 0.9280
NZDEUR 0.5725 / 0.5750
NZDGBP 0.5060 / 0.5085
NZDJPY 68.50 / 68.75

