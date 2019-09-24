Nutanix and HPE accelerate Partnership

Multiple launch events underway across Asia as new HPE ProLiant DX series hits market

Auckland, New Zealand – September 24, 2019: Enterprise Cloud leader, Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) and HPE are accelerating their GreenLake partnership with a series of partner launch events across Asia Pacific to celebrate the general availability (GA) of the new HPE ProLiant DX series appliances.

The 15-city tour has already received strong reviews from partners in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul and Tokyo with over 350 partners in attendance. It will continue across the remaining nine cities throughout September.

The announcement follows the April 2019 global partnership agreement between the technology leaders designed to deliver a worldwide integrated hybrid cloud as a Service (aaS) solution and bring easier access to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for the world’s enterprises.

A primary component of the partnership is a newly developed ProLiant DX appliance series, built with HPE servers and factory-installed Nutanix software, for on-premises operations.

The news comes as HCI and hybrid cloud continue to gain momentum throughout Asia, as businesses accelerate replacing their aging IT infrastructure amid increasing competition. As the race to the cloud continues, the need for cloud ready architecture is gaining pace.

Hence, the arrival of the Nutanix on HPE ProLiant DX appliance series looks set to intensify the battle for the soul of Asia’s enterprises. Nutanix and HPE believe their open, flexible and interoperable model will prevail against the less flexible and limited scope of rivals.

“The HPE ProLiant DX series puts Asia’s enterprises are in the driving seat.” said Matt Young, SVP and Head of Asia Pacific and Japan, Nutanix. “As international competition intensifies and the threat of a global economic slowdown continues, Asia’s enterprises will rely more and more on a future-ready infrastructure to provide the efficiencies and productivity required to survive and thrive. Nutanix and HPE are providing the ideal means to help them do just that.”

“We are already seeing high levels of excitement and interest from A/NZ customers and partners now that Nutanix is available on HPE ProLiant DX,” said Jamie Humphrey, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, Nutanix. “Businesses understand that their technology infrastructure is no longer fit for purpose and cannot simply be ‘patched’ or tinkered with. DX now provides them with the means to modernise their datacentre on their terms; with the hardware and software platform of their choice.”

The rapid rollout of Nutanix on the HPE ProLiant DX series is part of a continuing investment in Asia by Nutanix. The investment includes a series of recent distributor and reseller agreements, strategic partnerships and alliances, and rapid expansion of its regional marketing and salesforce.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is sthat can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and services mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).





