Jetstar's cancelled central regional routes disappointing

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Business Central

Jetstar's cancelled central regional routes disappoints Business

Source: Business Central

--

Today's announcement that Jetstar is proposing to cease its regional turboprop services in New Zealand and will suspend flights to Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth and Palmerston North from December is disappointing news for the Central New Zealand region, says John Milford, Chief Executive of Business Central.

"While we acknowledge the increasingly challenging economic environment and rising costs that have led to this decision, we have to say it is very disappointing.

"The move to introduce these routes showed great faith in the regions. This proposal to cancel them shows the exact opposite.

"There is no doubt this will impact on tourism, business connectivity and leisure travel. These key Central New Zealand destinations will now miss out on the benefits of having had such a trusted player in the market - competition and choice, better access, lower fares and greater connectivity.

"We acknowledge Air New Zealand's initial offer to step in and support travellers affected by this decision, no doubt this competitive pricing would be of benefit and welcomed by all travellers on an ongoing basis."

ENDS


Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
