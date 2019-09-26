Commission finds no need for further NZ mobile market

26 September 2019

Commerce Commission finds no need for further New Zealand mobile market regulation

Spark New Zealand welcomes the Commerce Commission’s release today of its study into New Zealand’s mobile services market.

The Commission’s findings include:

• Consumers are benefiting from an increasingly competitive market environment.

• The Commission does not consider there is any need for regulation of wholesale access at this time.

• There is no case for regulatory intervention to promote a fourth national mobile network operator to enter the market.

“The Commission’s findings reflect what we see and experience in the market – that competition is working well, and we need to continually work to provide great value and innovative solutions for our customers,” commented Spark’s GM for Regulatory Affairs John Wesley-Smith.

Spark is also pleased the Commission has found there is no case to add wholesale access conditions to future spectrum allocations, given a market for ‘virtual’ mobile service operators is emerging under existing regulatory settings.

The Commission has published the mobile market study findings report on its website here.



