Regional vet graduates to receive financial boost

30 September 2019

Thirty-two graduate vets will receive a financial boost from the Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians to help ease the shortage of veterinarians working with production animals in our regions, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) announced today.

“Our Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians is designed to support and boost the number of graduate vets in our regions,” says Steve Penno, Director Investment Programmes at MPI.

“It’s available for graduates who are working with production animals such as cows, sheep and working dogs.”

This year’s successful recipients will each receive funding of $55,000 over five years – a total of $1.76 million.

The scheme generally provides funding for 30 graduate vets a year, however, additional funding was available this year for an extra two. Since the programme started in February 2009 MPI has approved funding for 318 graduate vets.

“Vets play a vital role in our primary industries and rural communities,” says Steve Penno.

“The Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians is a key way of attracting skilled workers to hard-to-staff veterinary practices in the regions, and giving graduates an early boost to their careers.”

