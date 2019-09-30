SeekaFresh Grand Opening

SEEKAFRESH GRAND OPENING IN MT WELLINGTON, AUCKLAND

Te Puke, 30 September 2019: Today Seeka Limited (NZX-SEK) launched SeekaFresh, the company's rebranded wholesale market and distribution service, in Mt Wellington, Auckland. The launch reflects the revitalisation of Seeka’s fresh produce business that provides a variety of locally grown and imported seasonal fruit and vegetables to wholesalers and retailers.

The rebrand follows Verena Cunningham’s appointment as General Manager SeekaFresh, bringing experience and renewed strength to the existing team. A number of appointments have been made in SeekaFresh’s business as it responds to increased customer demand.

Seeka’s Chief Executive, Michael Franks said, "This is an exciting time for SeekaFresh and our customers. We're committed to supplying excellent quality produce that help our customers' businesses grow. We have a fantastically experienced team, flexible to our customer’s requirements with the ability to provide quick solutions. The blue building, new graphics and investment in people show that we are big on fresh and here for the long-term. Our focus is on delivering excellent quality produce to our customers and fantastic returns to our supplying growers."

The breakfast launch event was attended by 100 growers, wholesalers and retailers who SeekaFresh work with and supply to throughout the year.

