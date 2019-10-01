Research IP to expand into the New Zealand market

PRESS RELEASE: October 1, 2019

Research IP to expand into the New Zealand market under its own brand.





BRISBANE, September 30, 2019 Research IP Pty Ltd a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology, is set to launch its expanded New Zealand operation in October 2019.

After four years of supporting the NZX’s FundSource operations producing all qualitative reports and powering the FundSource Awards, Research IP has a strong understanding of the New Zealand wealth management scene and is now set to launch its expanded product set into the market.

Research IP’s launch will include 58 managed fund qualitative research reports and over 700 one page snapshots which form the New Zealand investment universe. Research IP Managing Director, Darren Howlin said “Research IP will have a core offering that is freely available to financial advisers and direct investors. This will enable people to have access to key information and ratings, helping them to make important investment decisions. The only requirement to access the service is an email address. Research IP is also excited to announce that we will be adding further features to its research platform to further support financial advisers over the next six months.”.

Research IP is now supported by 12 technology and investment professionals based in Australia and Taiwan. Howlin said “Research IP will be making some further announcements relating to the growing team behind our operation. We have attracted some amazing talent with some very capable and highly respected team members, with a strong understanding of the New Zealand marketplace”.

Howlin said “Financial advisers, direct investors and fund managers can register their interest for the soon to be released service at www.Research-IP.com”.

Research IP has also been operating in Taiwan since 2013, led by Kevin Kan who drives the technology strategy for the group. Kan returned to Taipei after 14 years in Australia and heads the sister company Square One Research. Kan and Howlin have been working together for almost a decade, initially at Lonsec Research, MPF Ratings and Super Ratings, and now through Square One Research and Research IP. Howlin said “Kevin and the Taiwan team have been an integral part of Research IP’s offering over the last five years”.

Square One Research and Research IP are key partners in the Taiwan Government’s voluntary top up retirement saving system called the Fund Rich Service (FRS). Since launching in January 2017, the FRS has grown to US$2B; with over 140,000 active investors using the service. Over 35% of users have fortnightly or monthly regular savings plans linked to their accounts. The Taiwan Government’s FRS leverages Research IP’s Search-Research-Transact capability.

Research IP also provides consulting services to Australian financial advice groups and financial advisers, with over $2 billion under advice and growing. Over $600 million of this is invested via managed accounts, with the balance residing in advice group approved products. Howlin said “With the regulatory landscape constantly changing, financial advice groups are now bolstering investment committees with independent experts like us. We don’t just sit on an investment committee, we assist advisers to solve and implement systems and services which allows financial advisers do what they do best; help their clients, rather than filling their day with administration.”

Howlin said “Research IP is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the New Zealand market and further enhance our offering and commitment over the next year”.

About Research IP Pty Ltd

Since 2015, Research IP has provided client focused qualitative and quantitative financial product and investment research. Research IP was contracted by the NZX wholly owned subsidiary FundSource, prior to its recent sale, providing investment research to the New Zealand market.

Research IP is a specialist investment research provider which is used and trusted by investors & financial advisers for investment, KiwiSaver, Superannuation and other Pension schemes throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Research IP has grown its team and footprint by utilising the specialist skills of its analysts which include;

data scientists,

equity, bond and alternative asset specialists,

portfolio managers,

asset allocation analysts

and ratings specialists.

Our experience has been gained in well over 20 years of roles across different facets of the industry, so we understand the key drivers and challenges for managers, as well as the impact for investors and the Financial Advice industry.

By leveraging the skills of specialists, Research IP is able to provide innovative and tailored financial services solutions to the marketplace. Client focused outcomes are underpinned by the belief that the role of business model innovation and accelerating technological change opens new possibilities, to put client interests at the centre of the financial services industry focus. We have strong philosophical alignment with John Hagel’s work on the possibilities for “Disruption by Trusted Advisors” and John Kay's views in "Other People's Money: Masters of the Universe or Servants of the People".

Research IP delivers high quality quantitative and qualitative fund research to financial advisers and the broader financial services industry. Research IP works with a number of expert providers to source this data. Quantitative data is supplied by a variety of sources, while qualitative research is provided by Research IP.

