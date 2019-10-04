Seequent expands solutions portfolio

Seequent expands solutions portfolio with GEOSLOPE’s geotechnical analysis software GeoStudio





GeoStudio provides comprehensive tools for analyzing reinforced walls and slopes





Combined geoscience tech solutions improve overall engineering and design workflows to help engineers solve earth, environment and energy challenges

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, 4 October 2019 - Seequent, a world leader in the development of geoscience analysis, modelling, and collaborative technologies, today announced that GEOSLOPE – a Canadian-based company that creates integrated, geotechnical analysis software – has become part of Seequent, offering additional innovative geoscience technology solutions.

GEOSLOPE is recognized worldwide by geotechnical engineers who use the GeoStudio suite for design, analysis, and decision making. The GeoStudio suite includes products for modelling slope stability, deformation, heat transfer and groundwater flow in soil and rock. The products are used in over 100 countries for analysing infrastructure projects including dams and levees, reinforced walls and slopes, open pit mines, and transportation.

Shaun Maloney, Chief Executive of Seequent, says: “We welcome the GEOSLOPE team to the Seequent family. Together, we are better equipped to deliver on our commitment to help mitigate and solve some of the world’s major civil, environmental and energy challenges.”

GEOSLOPE’S President, Paul Grunau, says: “Over the years, we have invested in the long-term growth of the company to develop a set of world-class solutions for geotechnical engineers. Joining Seequent presents the opportunity for greater integration of geotechnical analysis into the overall engineering and design workflow, thereby enabling our customers to more effectively analyse their problems and deliver better outcomes.”

Seequent’s General Manager, Civil & Environmental, Daniel Wallace, says: “Seequent and GEOSLOPE share a common vision with customers and stakeholders to make better decisions about our infrastructure assets and the natural environment we live in and build on. We’re excited to continue working as one team on that shared vision that brought us together.”

The GEOSLOPE team will continue to be led by Paul Grunau and will maintain its presence in Calgary.

