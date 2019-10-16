The Solution for NZs Housing Dilemma

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 10:37 am
Press Release: Building Industry Federation

Auckland, 16 October 2019 – The New Zealand Building Industry Federation (BIF) today applauded the announcement by Fletcher Building (FBU) that it has launched Clever Core, the country’s first off-site home manufacturing facility in Wiri.

Julien Leys, Chief Executive of BIF says Clever Core is a welcome and much needed industry initiative to rapidly boost New Zealand’s housing manufacturing capability.

“This is a timely development to address the housing supply issue because Clever Core’s one site in South Auckland will deliver 500 homes alone each year – this is the scale of manufacturing that New Zealand needs to harness more of, and we congratulate FBU for making this investment which will also deliver 35 jobs and training for young job seekers entering the building industry,” says Leys.

Leys adds that Clever Core also uses the latest technology and design principles which will provide quality built houses faster and a significant range of other benefits.

“Standardisation of design, manufacturing and consenting that Clever Core utilises throughout the process will see a marked reduction of time by having key components that meet Auckland Council’s exact prescriptions as well as be fully insulated and weathertight to the highest standards.”

“Very pleasingly, this off-site manufacturing process will also reduce building waste by up to 80% which is an excellent example of what the industry is now doing to use innovation to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint.”

Leys also says that it is hoped that the Clever Core manufacturing platform will eventually be provided to other home builders who want to scale up and deliver quality homes faster than ever before.

