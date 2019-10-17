The race is on to secure the best seats at Eden Park

17 October, 2019

The race is on to secure the best seats in the house at Eden Park

As New Zealand’s national stadium prepares for a blockbuster 2019/20 season, the race is on to secure the best seats in the house.

Three rows of historic seating have been removed from the stadium’s North Stand to make way for the exclusive Jameson Game Day Lounge.

Laden with leather and mahogany, an intimate lounge has been erected in the middle of the North Stand to replicate the atmosphere of a luxurious whiskey bar.

In partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey, the Game Day Lounge is now available to be purchased for the 2019/20 season at New Zealand’s national stadium. A tender is open for a lucky recipient to enjoy some of the city’s best live entertainment with their friends, family or colleagues in one of the most enviable hospitality spaces (18+ only).

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says the transformation illustrates the stadium’s commitment to enhancing the fan experience.

“As the sports and entertainment landscape continues to evolve, the need to engage clients and patrons through new experiences is paramount. This innovative addition illustrates Eden Park’s ability to bring the comfort of the at-home experience into a stadium environment.”

The Jameson Game Day Lounge, which stretches three metres wide, seats ten guests who will be treated to Jameson signature serves and cocktails along with cheeseboards at each fixture.

Pernod Ricard’s Head of Marketing, Kerry Wheeler, says Jameson was the best brand to partner with to bring the space to life.

“Jameson is a light-hearted and inclusive Irish Whiskey that loves to build and create social connections – in fact we believe you can be great on your own, but we are always better together. And what better way to come together than in the ultimate game day viewing experience that some lucky sports fans can purchase for a whole year.”

Tenders can be submitted via edenpark.co.nz/membership and close at 5pm on 6 November 2019. A video of the space can be viewed here.

Next season will see a variety of events at Eden Park including two All Blacks tests, five BLACKCAPS internationals, two WHITE FERNS fixtures, the Super Rugby contest, domestic cricket, two A-League games as well as further events yet to be announced.

Eden Park is hosting an Open Day on Wednesday 30 October where guests can view various membership and corporate hospitality options plus enjoy free tastings and giveaways. Entrance is via Entry F, off Reimers Avenue, between 4-6pm.



About Eden Park

Eden Park is New Zealand’s national stadium and a globally-iconic arena, located in central Auckland.

Eden Park Trust operates as a statutory not-for-profit body corporate, registered as a charitable trust with the Charities Commission. Its objectives are to promote, operate and develop Eden Park as a high quality multi-purpose stadium for the use and benefit of rugby and cricket as well as other sporting codes and other recreational, musical, and cultural events for the benefit of the public of the Auckland region.

Its rich history and profile is unmatched by any other stadium in the country. From its beginnings as a cricket ground in 1903, Eden Park became the primary venue for major summer and winter sport in Auckland when in 1913, the owner, Auckland Cricket, leased winter use of the ground to Auckland Rugby.

A Deed of Trust establishing Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as the beneficial owners of Eden Park was signed in 1926 and has since been enshrined in legislation. Most notably remembered for hosting the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup Finals, Eden Park remains the home of both Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as it has been for more than a century.

Each year, more than half a million sports and entertainment fans from around the world visit Eden Park. The stadium successfully hosts sell-out crowds of up to 50,000 on match days and hosts more than 1,000 non-match day functions per year.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Why? Taste, that’s why.

Jameson is the serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Fearless and independent, the taste is the reason behind everything Jameson does, and why Jameson Original was triple distilled by John Jameson in 1780. Taste is why Jameson is loved the world over.

The Jameson consumer seeks new experiences that will enrich their lives. Energised by social interactions, they’ll often be found with a group of mates, where they can simply be themselves and feel completely accepted and connected to others.

