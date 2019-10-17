Voting for 2019 Fonterra Elections Underway



Voting is now open for the 2019 Fonterra Board of Directors’ Elections, the Shareholders’ Councillor Elections in two wards, and nine Annual Meeting resolutions.

This year there are five candidates standing for two places on the Board. The five candidates are Independently Assessed candidates Cathy Quinn, Donna Smit, Philipp Haas and Andy Macfarlane, and Non-Assessed candidate Victor Rutherford.

Fonterra shareholders can meet Director candidates at seven locations throughout the country, starting in Invercargill on Tuesday, 22 October and finishing in Whangarei on Friday, 25 October.

The meetings provide an opportunity for the candidates to explain how their governance skills and attributes meet the requirements of Fonterra shareholders and the Board.



Date Time Venue

Tuesday, 22 October 10am Heartland Hotel, 100 Waimea St, Croydon, Gore

Tuesday, 22 October 7pm Ashburton Trust Event Centre, 211a Willis St, Ashburton

Wednesday, 23 October 10.30am Awapuni Racecourse, Racecourse Rd, Palmerston North

Wednesday, 23 October 7pm Holiday Inn, 10 Tyron St, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua

Thursday, 24 October 11am Mystery Creek Events Centre, 125 Mystery Creek Rd, Hamilton

Thursday, 24 October 7pm Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road East, Stratford

Friday, 25 October 11.30am The Barge, 474 Maunu Road, Whangarei



Elections for the Fonterra Shareholders’ Council are required in two wards:

Ward Candidate

11 – Eastern Bay of Plenty Gerard van Beek

Wilson James



14 – Coastal Taranaki Vaughn Brophy

Mike Swift



The voting period runs from Thursday, 17 October to 10.30am on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. The results will be determined and announced after the close of voting. All successful candidates take office at the close of the Annual Meeting.

Voting is also open for the Annual Meeting resolutions. Shareholders are being asked to vote on six ordinary business resolutions, one special resolution and two shareholder proposals.

Shareholders can vote online, and via post in respect of both the Fonterra Elections and Annual Meeting resolutions until 10.30am on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Shareholders can also vote in person or via proxy for only the Annual Meeting resolutions at the Annual Meeting being held on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at the ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

ends





