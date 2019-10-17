Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Voting for 2019 Fonterra Elections Underway

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Fonterra


Voting for 2019 Fonterra Elections And Annual Meeting Resolutions Underway

Voting is now open for the 2019 Fonterra Board of Directors’ Elections, the Shareholders’ Councillor Elections in two wards, and nine Annual Meeting resolutions.

This year there are five candidates standing for two places on the Board. The five candidates are Independently Assessed candidates Cathy Quinn, Donna Smit, Philipp Haas and Andy Macfarlane, and Non-Assessed candidate Victor Rutherford.

Fonterra shareholders can meet Director candidates at seven locations throughout the country, starting in Invercargill on Tuesday, 22 October and finishing in Whangarei on Friday, 25 October.

The meetings provide an opportunity for the candidates to explain how their governance skills and attributes meet the requirements of Fonterra shareholders and the Board.


Date Time Venue
Tuesday, 22 October 10am Heartland Hotel, 100 Waimea St, Croydon, Gore
Tuesday, 22 October 7pm Ashburton Trust Event Centre, 211a Willis St, Ashburton
Wednesday, 23 October 10.30am Awapuni Racecourse, Racecourse Rd, Palmerston North
Wednesday, 23 October 7pm Holiday Inn, 10 Tyron St, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua
Thursday, 24 October 11am Mystery Creek Events Centre, 125 Mystery Creek Rd, Hamilton
Thursday, 24 October 7pm Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road East, Stratford
Friday, 25 October 11.30am The Barge, 474 Maunu Road, Whangarei

Elections for the Fonterra Shareholders’ Council are required in two wards:

Ward Candidate
11 – Eastern Bay of Plenty Gerard van Beek

Wilson James


14 – Coastal Taranaki Vaughn Brophy

Mike Swift

The voting period runs from Thursday, 17 October to 10.30am on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. The results will be determined and announced after the close of voting. All successful candidates take office at the close of the Annual Meeting.

Voting is also open for the Annual Meeting resolutions. Shareholders are being asked to vote on six ordinary business resolutions, one special resolution and two shareholder proposals.

Shareholders can vote online, and via post in respect of both the Fonterra Elections and Annual Meeting resolutions until 10.30am on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Shareholders can also vote in person or via proxy for only the Annual Meeting resolutions at the Annual Meeting being held on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at the ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

ends


