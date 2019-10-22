Staff Exploitation Unacceptable – Retail NZ

Retail NZ says most retailers and franchise owners do their best to comply with employment laws, and it’s unacceptable for franchise business owners to exploit their staff. The comments come following today’s Employment Court decision in relation to the previous owners of two liquor franchises in Hamilton.

“Most retail business owners are working really hard to make sure they look after their people, and it’s really disappointing that any New Zealand employer would seek to exploit its staff,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today. “If you own or operate a business in New Zealand, you need to take steps to make sure you understand and apply the minimum wage, as well as meeting all of New Zealand’s other minimum employment standards.

“New Zealand employment laws apply no matter the nationality of your employees, and there’s no excuse for business owners who try to give themselves an advantage by illegally exploiting your employees. Most retail employers put a significant amount of time and expense into looking after their people. Ultimately, aside from the legal issues, it makes good business sense to treat your employees well. Retail is all about providing great service to customers – and to do that, retailers need employees who are engaged and enthusiastic in their work.

“Retail NZ is the nation’s leading support and advocacy organisation for retailers and stands ready to help retailers who might not be sure of their obligations. If you own a retail business, or have franchises operating within your brand and want assurance that you’re doing everything right, I’d invite you to get in touch with us at www.retail.kiwi.”



