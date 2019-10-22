Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Staff Exploitation Unacceptable – Retail NZ

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ says most retailers and franchise owners do their best to comply with employment laws, and it’s unacceptable for franchise business owners to exploit their staff. The comments come following today’s Employment Court decision in relation to the previous owners of two liquor franchises in Hamilton.

“Most retail business owners are working really hard to make sure they look after their people, and it’s really disappointing that any New Zealand employer would seek to exploit its staff,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today. “If you own or operate a business in New Zealand, you need to take steps to make sure you understand and apply the minimum wage, as well as meeting all of New Zealand’s other minimum employment standards.

“New Zealand employment laws apply no matter the nationality of your employees, and there’s no excuse for business owners who try to give themselves an advantage by illegally exploiting your employees. Most retail employers put a significant amount of time and expense into looking after their people. Ultimately, aside from the legal issues, it makes good business sense to treat your employees well. Retail is all about providing great service to customers – and to do that, retailers need employees who are engaged and enthusiastic in their work.

“Retail NZ is the nation’s leading support and advocacy organisation for retailers and stands ready to help retailers who might not be sure of their obligations. If you own a retail business, or have franchises operating within your brand and want assurance that you’re doing everything right, I’d invite you to get in touch with us at www.retail.kiwi.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 