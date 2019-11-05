Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Personal characteristics crucial to paying back farm debt

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 11:59 am
Press Release: Lincoln University

Banks need to take a different approach to lending to farmers, new Lincoln University research says.

Research report* authors Bruce Greig, Dr Peter Nuthall and Dr Kevin Old found skills, attitudes and knowledge a person has in managing and operating a farm should be considered when assessing whether a loan should be given.

Dr Nuthall said banks use historic business statistics, and equity levels, to assess loans and credit worthiness.

“A farm manager’s personal characteristics are likely to be a better predictor of future debt payback performance,” he said.

“They have a lifetime of education and experience. A farmer’s objectives, and that of their associated household, can be considered part of the human capital which should be considered including attitudes to risky situations and their originating factors.”

The trio used data from a sample of New Zealand farm owner/operators to come up with a model, which they tested with data from a postal survey.

“The results make it clear a manager’s personal characteristics are highly correlated

with debt payback and, logically, are very likely to be the drivers.”

Dr Nuthall said it was also important to note the human characteristics that are related to payback can potentially be modified and improved.

“Counselling and psychotherapy can have very positive impacts and are likely to change a manager’s basic characteristics.”

“This is a positive approach which might be used when difficulties first surface preventing further problems. However, the manager must be prepared to cooperate in positive action which will then have lasting impacts.

“This is in contrast to short-term fire sale action.”

Dr Nuthall said overall, the research has shown, as logically could be expected, that a farm manager’s personal characteristics impinge on the debt payback decisions.

“Traditional financial measures reflect history, and the variables explored here reflect the future. In the future, credit scoring models should embrace farmers’ personal characteristics.”

*Farmers’ characteristics’ and the propensity to reduce debt. The case for New Zealand (NZ)

primary producers

https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/AFR-02-2019-0020/full/html


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 