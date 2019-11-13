CoNZealand accommodation information



November 12, 2019



CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, Wellington, New Zealand

July 29 - August 2, 2020



CoNZealand members will be able to book selected Wellington accommodation at special rates from 3 December 2019, 9am (NZ time, UTC+13).

“We have negotiated special rates or discounts for members at 14 hotels in Wellington in close proximity of our venues,” say CoNZealand Co-Chairs Kelly Buehler and Norman Cates.

“To help members plan their accommodation bookings, we have published details on hotels and rates now at www.conzealand.nz/hotels; however, booking links and discount codes will only be provided from 3 December on the CoNZealand website.

“Members need to be aware that the process for booking accommodation for CoNZealand is different from other Worldcons.

“Wellington doesn’t have a housing bureau or any other central booking agency. That means individuals will need to book their own rooms, and these will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Members should also keep in mind that the convention will use two main locations, which are approximately 600 metres (about 4/10 of a mile) apart: The TSB Arena, Shed6 and the Intercontinental Hotel will be used is mostly for panels, workshops, dealers and exhibits during the day, and the Michael Fowler Centre and West Plaza will host large events like Masquerade, Hugo Ceremony, major speeches, dances, parties and the World Science Fiction Society business meeting.

We encourage members to select a hotel close to the centre they expect to spend the most time at. More information about our facilities is available at https://conzealand.nz/about-conzealand/about-our-facilities .

Most hotels will need a credit card to guarantee the reservation, and some may place a charge on the card at the time of booking. Hotels also have different cancellation policies, meaning that after a certain date it will be expensive to change plans.

The individual conditions for each hotel are noted on the CoNZealand website.

“While we’re pleased we’re able to offer members special rates, we also note that visitors’ choice is not limited to the options listed on our website.

“Wellington boasts a large range of accommodation options, including backpackers and AirBnBs, and visitors are welcome to shop around for housing best suited to their needs and budgets.

“We look forward to seeing you all here!” Buehler and Cates say.

Bookings for people with accessibility needs opened on November 5, with information emailed directly to those who had indicated they had accessibility requirements in their membership registration.

