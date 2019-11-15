Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enliven residents experience new relaxation technology

Friday, 15 November 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Enliven


Residents of Enliven homes are benefiting from the use of a state-of-the-art relaxation technology.

Leading not-for-profit aged care provider Enliven, part of Presbyterian Support Central, has raised funds to purchase three Nordic Wellness Chairs to-date, with more fundraising in the pipeline.

The chairs use soothing music, gentle movement, tactile stimulation and a weighted blanket to relax, calm and soothe those feeling anxious, angry or agitated.

A grant of more than $32,000 from the AR & TI Harper Charitable Trust allowed Enliven to purchase two of the chairs for residents of Coombrae Home in Feilding and Brightwater Home in Palmerston North. Kowhainui Home in Whanganui will also receive a chair thanks to funding from the Macaulay Trust.

Brightwater Home clinical coordinator Pinky Thomas says they have had fantastic results using the chair for residents who require dementia-level care.

“We have one resident who used to be really unsettled at night, and in the chair she actually relaxes.”

Before they had the chair, Pinky says a member of staff would usually have to stay near the resident at night in case she got out of bed and started pacing around.

“The music, the swaying and the weighted blanket all help to settle her,” Pinky says.

“It is a great addition because it provides relief from the physical and mental effects of anxiety and agitation without the need for medication.”

The chairs have a built-in audio system so when the residents sit back they are surrounded by calming sounds.

“They can put their head back and the music is in their ears,” Pinky says. “It’s much more soothing for the music to be closer to them.”

Presbyterian Support Central chief executive officer Pat Waite says the donation has allowed these homes to have access to valuable resources.

“This incredible technology is not available in any other elder care facility in New Zealand, and we are extremely grateful to the AR & TI Harper Trust and the Macaulay Trust for partnering with us to support our elders in this way.”

Enliven is seeking further funding so that it can offer the wellness chair technology to all residents at its dementia care facilities.

To find out more about what Enliven has to offer, visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Enliven on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 