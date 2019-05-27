Blue River Baby Band Release self-titled single

Hot off the success of their first two charting singles ‘Blackyard Town’ & ‘Walk of Shame’, Blue River Baby Band (BRBB) are proud to release their 3rd single ‘Blue River Baby’, off their forthcoming debut album and just in time to celebrate NZ Music Month

Listen/Watch - http://smarturl.it/blueriverbaby

The 3rd single from New Zealand Band ‘Blue River Baby Band’ (BRBB) ‘Blue River Baby’ will make its debut on the 24th of May 2019. This tune resonates with BRBB’s environmental conscience, recalling childhood memories of when our rivers once ran clean and clear. It speaks to the edges where urban environments rub against mother nature. BRBB want us wake up and to make positive choices towards sustainability as well as enjoying a rocking tune! Amazing ‘Dianna Ross’ like vocalist and performer Ivy Padilla, stands up & clearly shows her depth, talent & exceptional vocal range, with this new track further illustrating the strengths of the band, it’s clear why they are so loved live!

The song was the opening tune, during their magical live show, performing to more than 20000 people, as the band headlined the Nelson New Year’s Eve concert. They’ve also produced a music video with award winning Wellington photographer and artist Bruce Mortimer, filmed on locations across New Zealand.

The Band who came together in 2016 in Wellington, were drawn together for their combined love of making music to move and connect people. The result that has captivated audiences at their shows, is a powerful infusion of vintage rock with elements of funk dub, soul, ska and reggae.







With an organic, rocking sound that has been storming stages over the past few years. Blue River Baby Band pull together an epic group of groove monsters and deliver a unique, addictive sound with brilliant results. BRBB are Ivy Padilla (Panda) Lead vocals, Cam Crawford Keys and vocals, Jason Hotton Drums, Dave Bamford Bass, Matt Fitzpatrick Guitar, John Gaulter Sax and woodwind.

The Single is releasing under their independent Wellington Label, Fire Flower Records. It was engineered & recorded live & mixed by Dr Lee Prebble at his Surgery Studios in Newtown Wellington with mastering from Mike Gibson of Munki studio. The name Blue River Baby Band is a lament, referring to a time when our rivers ran clear and clean.

www.blueriverbabyband.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/blueriverbaby

Smart URL (watch, listen, buy) - http://smarturl.it/blueriverbaby



© Scoop Media

