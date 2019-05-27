Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blue River Baby Band Release self-titled single

Monday, 27 May 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Cheree Ridder

Hot off the success of their first two charting singles ‘Blackyard Town’ & ‘Walk of Shame’, Blue River Baby Band (BRBB) are proud to release their 3rd single ‘Blue River Baby’, off their forthcoming debut album and just in time to celebrate NZ Music Month

Listen/Watch - http://smarturl.it/blueriverbaby

The 3rd single from New Zealand Band ‘Blue River Baby Band’ (BRBB) ‘Blue River Baby’ will make its debut on the 24th of May 2019. This tune resonates with BRBB’s environmental conscience, recalling childhood memories of when our rivers once ran clean and clear. It speaks to the edges where urban environments rub against mother nature. BRBB want us wake up and to make positive choices towards sustainability as well as enjoying a rocking tune! Amazing ‘Dianna Ross’ like vocalist and performer Ivy Padilla, stands up & clearly shows her depth, talent & exceptional vocal range, with this new track further illustrating the strengths of the band, it’s clear why they are so loved live!

The song was the opening tune, during their magical live show, performing to more than 20000 people, as the band headlined the Nelson New Year’s Eve concert. They’ve also produced a music video with award winning Wellington photographer and artist Bruce Mortimer, filmed on locations across New Zealand.

The Band who came together in 2016 in Wellington, were drawn together for their combined love of making music to move and connect people. The result that has captivated audiences at their shows, is a powerful infusion of vintage rock with elements of funk dub, soul, ska and reggae.



With an organic, rocking sound that has been storming stages over the past few years. Blue River Baby Band pull together an epic group of groove monsters and deliver a unique, addictive sound with brilliant results. BRBB are Ivy Padilla (Panda) Lead vocals, Cam Crawford Keys and vocals, Jason Hotton Drums, Dave Bamford Bass, Matt Fitzpatrick Guitar, John Gaulter Sax and woodwind.

The Single is releasing under their independent Wellington Label, Fire Flower Records. It was engineered & recorded live & mixed by Dr Lee Prebble at his Surgery Studios in Newtown Wellington with mastering from Mike Gibson of Munki studio. The name Blue River Baby Band is a lament, referring to a time when our rivers ran clear and clean.

www.blueriverbabyband.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/blueriverbaby

Smart URL (watch, listen, buy) - http://smarturl.it/blueriverbaby

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Cheree Ridder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 