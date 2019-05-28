Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Window of opportunity for Tactix midcourter

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Mainland Tactix


The Good Oil Tactix midcourter Kimiora Poi will head to Australia to play in the remainder of the Suncorp Super Netball season as a replacement player for the Collingwood Magpies.

Poi, who played at centre during the 2019 ANZ Premiership and is already contracted to play in New Zealand for the 2020 season, will join the Magpies for the remainder of the Australian league.

Netball Mainland Chief Executive Brigit Hearn said Poi heads across the Tasman with the backing of both Netball New Zealand and the Mainland franchise in what they see as a developmental opportunity.

She said it was a unique situation in 2019, with the country’s two leagues being contested at different times of the year. The Super Netball competition takes a break at the end of June to accommodate the Netball World Cup in England and resumes again on July 27.

“We don’t believe this will set precedence for our athletes to look to the Australian league,” Hearn said. “But the way the competitions have lined-up this year opens a unique opportunity for players like Kimiora to continue playing and developing at an elite level.

“We feel this is of benefit for our athletes who have already signed on for next year’s ANZ Premiership to extend their court time this year.”

The Good Oil Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said it was an exciting opportunity for the dynamic midcourter to test herself against the Australian style week-in and out.

“Kimiora is an exceptional athlete who has the speed and skill set to compete with the best,” she said. “She is still very young so this is a chance to carry on her development in a different environment.
“We look forward to seeing the growth she has and what she can add to her game.”

Poi was a member of the New Zealand U21 team which won the Netball World Youth Cup in 2017 and earned her first Test cap for the Silver Ferns against England in January.

The Collingwood Magpies, who are captained by internationals Geva Mentor and Madi Browne, are sitting in fourth spot with two wins. The league’s Finals Series will be played in September.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Mainland Tactix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 