Frankn'furter n' friends are coming to the Grand

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Hugo Grrrl


The Rocky Horror Drag Show is back! Our version of Richard O'Brien's beloved creations are convening at the Grand on the 13-16th of June.

We see you shiver in Antici ...

To play legends, you get legends. We rounded up a whole lot of Wellington favourites to thrill our audiences.

Judy Virago is Frankn'furter, Hugo Grrrl is Brad, Twyla DeVille is Janet,
Robin Yablind is Riff Raff, Harlie Lux is Magenta, Eva Goodcoq is Columbia, The Everchanging Boy is Rocky and Willy SmacknTush is Eddie.

Judy Virago says Frankn'furter is a role she's always been fascinated by.

"A campy sympathetic space villain? Count me in. I also love the opportunity to be part of a show that directly addresses some of the problematic issues in the story, specifically consent and slut shaming.

"We've created a show that honours the spirit of the original but brings it in line with current approaches to healthy sexuality."

Tickets to The Rocky Horror Drag show are available through Eventfinda. Show starts at 8pm.

... pation.



