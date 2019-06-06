Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fatigue and the Freedom Camping Act

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Responsible Campers

When Can I Sleep in My Car?

In recent months, we have seen what happens when Councils enact bylaws that go against Government legislation.

In particular we often hear in media reports of Councils fining fatigued drivers under their Freedom Camping Bylaws which are enacted by Councils under the Freedom Camping Act 2011. So, what does the Freedom Camping Act 2011 (FCA) allow?

The Act states that freedom camping means to camp (other than at a camping ground) within 200m of a motor vehicle accessible area or the mean low-water springs line of any sea or harbour, or on or within 200m of a formed road or a Great Walks Track, using one or more of the following:

(a) a tent or other temporary structure;

(b) a caravan;

(c) a car, camper-van, house-truck, or other motor vehicle. Note the mention of ‘cars’ in the Act – this is where every day Kiwi’s get caught out, including the
homeless sleeping in cars. The FCA goes on to state:

5 (2) In this Act, freedom camping does not include the following activities:

(a) temporary and short-term parking of a motor vehicle;

(b) recreational activities commonly known as day-trip excursions;

(c) resting or sleeping at the roadside in a caravan or motor vehicle to avoid driver fatigue. You would note in the ‘C’ above, there is specific exemption from the Freedom Camping definition for people sleeping to avoid “driver fatigue”. So what is fatigue?

Extreme tiredness resulting from mental or physical exertion or illness (Cause someone to feel exhausted). “they were fatigued by their journey”. Fatigue is exertion which can creep up on people at any time and be caused by a number of factors.



In the context of the Freedom Camping Act and Road Transport Legislation it is considered “unpreventable” which is why any Council fining fatigued drivers for freedom camping, not camping in a permitted area etc are in error of the law. Clearly the mentioned Legislation allows for fatigued drivers to rest when required. Usually a power nap of 20 minutes is sufficient but ask any professional long distance driver about the time they overslept on a power nap, the majority have. What does fatigue not include;

Fatigue does not include any form of freedom camping as defined above, regardless of the mode of camping. Nor does it include any Fatigue symptoms caused by controllable factors - ie Drinking alcohol to excess.

A public awareness article by Responsible Campers Association Incorporated

This article is not intended to replace sound legal advice.


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Responsible Campers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 