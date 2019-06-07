Donald Duck celebrates birthday down under!

Auckland, New Zealand – Donald Duck, the world’s most famous duck will be skating into his birthday this year in Australia, during the Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends tour in New Zealand. Kiwi families are urged to grab their tickets now to celebrate 85 years of Donald Duck.

Donald Duck is a complex character who regularly experiences both the joys of friendship and the frustration with life’s petty annoyances. Since his first appearance in 1934 in the Silly Symphony theatrical animation, The Wise Little Hen, Donald has starred in over 150 theatrically-released shorts and featurettes.

His sweetheart is Daisy Duck, whom he constantly tries to impress. As boastful as he is, his ego bruises easily and he can become quite frustrated when he falls short. However, despite these few shortcomings, Donald always offer his fans a quack full of joy and perseverance. He is a good guy with a heart of gold, and has an enormous fan base across the globe.

Since Walt Disney’s World On Ice debuted in 1981, Donald Duck has earned a starring role in every Disney On Ice show. In 1987, the ice skating veteran made his first debut down under in Feld Entertainment’s very first ice show in Australia: Walt Disney’s World On Ice – Donald Duck’s Birthday.

This year, Donald Duck will join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy on a journey to discover Mickey’s favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad”, show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families will sail away with Moana, journey up the North Mountain with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, and swim across the sea with Nemo and Dory.







Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends commemorates 90 years of Mickey Mouse and honors Walt Disney’s legacy by bringing acclaimed stories to life on the ice.

Visit www.DisneyOnIce.com.nz for more information and tickets for Auckland Hamilton and Christchurch.

Auckland - Spark Arena 2 – 4 August (Fri - Sun)

Hamilton – Claudelands Arena 8 – 11 August (Thu - Sun)

Christchurch – Horncastle Arena 17 - 18 August (Sat - Sun)

*Market pricing applies on all tickets and are subject to change without notice. Ticket price includes GST. Additional credit card, land levy and transaction fees may apply. *Additional discounts apply on select performances.

Feld Entertainment encourage patrons to source tickets through the authorised ticketing agents appointed by our Disney On Ice venues. Tickets for Auckland are through Ticketmaster. Tickets for Hamilton and Christchurch are through Ticketek. There are significant risks in buying from other sources.



