Indian Ink Theatre Company presentsWritten by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis



After delighting audiences around the country with their gorgeous celebration of community and fun, Indian Ink is proud to announce the return of MRS KRISHNAN’S PARTY to Aotearoa after their North American tour was met with standing ovations. Stopping first at the Taupō Winter Festival, the party is coming back to Auckland’s Q Theatre, before heading to Tauranga’s Baycourt Theatre for the first time – this is one party you can’t miss!

It’s Onam, a festival that celebrates life, death and rebirth.

Mrs Krishnan is at a crossroads in her life and is contemplating selling her shop. But when, as a surprise, her lodger James invites 100 guests over (the audience) Mrs K has no choice but to throw the party of her life!

In the spirit of great parties everywhere, laughter abounds, stories are told, tables are danced on and 100 strangers become friends.

Indian Ink Theatre Company continues to bridge cultures and expand boundaries with this hilarious, charming and life-affirming, party-within-a-play. Brimming with all the warmth and generosity of Indian hospitality, audiences are invited to make themselves comfortable with five different seating options on offer – be it amongst the action at the Top Table or in traditional tiered seating around the edges. Beautifully blurring the line between actors and audience, party-goers are taken along for the ride in 75 minutes of comedic drama, serving up tear-jerking moments alongside slap-your-knee laughs in true Indian Ink style.









“Laughs abound, heartstrings are tugged, but above all else, Mrs Krishnan's Party is a night that is best captured in a simple three-letter word: fun.” Kelly Tantau, Stuff (Hamilton, 2018)



Perhaps the craziest of the riotous festivals that Indians are known for, Mrs Krishnan’s Partycentres on the annual Hindu Festival of Onam. Celebrating the rice harvest, and symbolising death and rebirth, our party hosts make sure that no-one leaves hungry, inviting the audience to stay and share the meal cooked live on stage, post show.

Audiences and critics alike have marvelled at the performance of Kalyani Nagarajan as Mrs K, enchanting and hilarious as the titular character. Balanced perfectly with the loveable naivety of her fellow Toi Whakaari alum Justin Rogers as her lodger James, together they create a timeless tale of friendship across cultures and generations. As they navigate the bustling back-room of Krishnan’s Dairy, the pair bring masterful improv and witty humour to the brilliant script, penned by Indian Ink tour-de-force duo Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis.



“Mrs Krishnan has returned as indomitable and endearing as ever… a marvellously freewheeling

evening of theatre” Christopher Moore, The Press (Christchurch, 2018)



A sequel-of-sorts to the beloved Krishnan’s Dairy, the production that launched Indian Ink Theatre Company onto both national and international stages with critically-acclaimed sold-out runs, Mrs Krishnan’s Party welcomes us back with open arms into the corner-store that started it all. Tickets for all three centres are on sale now, so it’s time to rustle up those party-hats for another whirlwind visit to this iconic dairy!



“a superbly witty commentary on contemporary society and the rewards of cultural difference”

Sam Edwards, Waikato Times (Hamilton, 2018)



MRS. KRISHNAN’S PARTY

2019 tour dates:

TAUPŌ

July 11-12 at Great Lake Centre Hall

As part of the Taupō Winter Festival

Tickets available via the Taupō Winter Festival

https://www.trybooking.com/nz/book/event?eid=727&

AUCKLAND

August 6-18 at Q Theatre

Tickets available via Q Theatre

http://www.qtheatre.co.nz/

TAURANGA

August 22-25 at Baycourt

Tickets available via Ticketek

https://premier.ticketek.co.nz

Imagery available via Dropbox



