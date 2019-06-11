Matariki at Te Māra a Tāne / ZEALANDIA
Matariki at Te Māra a Tāne /
ZEALANDIA
26 June – 1 July
Celebrate Matariki at ZEALANDIA with family and friends, as we look upwards from our world of Papatūānuku, the earth mother, to explore the realm of Ranginui, the sky father.
Go on a fun family Sanctuary Star Search, visit the Star Station and design a star to take home or leave on the Zealandia night sky mural. Share Matariki tales and waiata with storyteller Moira Wairama. Learn about the Maramataka (Māori Lunar Calendar) and Matariki with an astrophysicist, Dr Pauline Harris. View the night sky through the Wellington Astronomical Society’s telescopes and many more stellar events!
Events
include:
Matariki Myth with Moira @ Te Māra a Tāne
Date: Wednesday 26 June 2019. 10:00-10:30AM
Story time, open to all, FREE, Rātā Café, Waiapu Road, ZEALANDIA
Nau mai, Haere mai, join ZEALANDIA fan, storyteller and writer Moira Wairama as she shares tales and waiata celebrating the return of Matariki stars, as they herald in the Māori New Year.
Date: Friday 28 June, (postponement date Tuesday 2 July), 7-10PM
Open to all, FREE, ZEALANDIA car park, Waiapu Road.
Explore the night sky with the Wellington Astronomical Society. Hear a short introduction from Antony Gomez then head outside to get a telescopic view of the star cluster Matariki (also known as Pleaides). Hot drinks will be served.
The Wellington Astronomical Society is an incorporated society for anyone who is interested in stars, planets or any other topic related to astronomy. Its role is to promote, educate and inspire others in Astronomy @WellingtonAstronomicalSociety
Kimihia Ngā Whetū Tamariki o Matariki – Matariki Star Search
Dates: Saturday 29 – Sunday 30 June, 9AM – 5PM
ZEALANDIA Eco-Sanctuary, Waiapu Road
Open to all, Star Search suitable for 5-13 year olds
Bring the family to ZEALANDIA (kids go free) and
join in our Matariki Star Search and activities. The family
of star children of Matariki are visiting Te Māra a Tāne
ZEALANDIA – can you find all nine ‘stars’, hidden in
the Sanctuary? Pick up a special map, join the search for
stars, and answer some questions for a free chocolate treat.
Go in the draw for a daily prize pack including a family
membership to ZEALANDIA! Take the time at the Papa Wānanga
Whetū (Star Station) to write a wish on a star to add to
the ZEALANDIA night sky mural.
What Matariki and Maramataka can tell us about Climate Change
with astrophysicist Dr Pauline Harris
Date: Monday 1 July, 6:30-7:30PM
Open to all interested people, bookings required, FREE, Pāteke Room, ZEALANDIA
Matariki is a time rich with custom and tradition but also has much to tell us about our changing world today. Māori understand that changes to the environment and ecology at this time may be due to climate change. Join astrophysicist Dr Pauline Harris, of Victoria University of Wellington, as she unpacks Matariki and maramataka – the Māori lunar calendar. What can Māori knowledge and science add to our understanding of how to predict and mitigate climate change?
