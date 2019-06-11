Matariki at Te Māra a Tāne / ZEALANDIA

Matariki at Te Māra a Tāne / ZEALANDIA



26 June – 1 July



Celebrate Matariki at ZEALANDIA with family and friends, as we look upwards from our world of Papatūānuku, the earth mother, to explore the realm of Ranginui, the sky father.

Go on a fun family Sanctuary Star Search, visit the Star Station and design a star to take home or leave on the Zealandia night sky mural. Share Matariki tales and waiata with storyteller Moira Wairama. Learn about the Maramataka (Māori Lunar Calendar) and Matariki with an astrophysicist, Dr Pauline Harris. View the night sky through the Wellington Astronomical Society’s telescopes and many more stellar events!

Events include:



Matariki Myth with Moira @ Te Māra a Tāne



Date: Wednesday 26 June 2019. 10:00-10:30AM

Story time, open to all, FREE, Rātā Café, Waiapu Road, ZEALANDIA

Nau mai, Haere mai, join ZEALANDIA fan, storyteller and writer Moira Wairama as she shares tales and waiata celebrating the return of Matariki stars, as they herald in the Māori New Year.

Sanctuary, Space & Stars









Date: Friday 28 June, (postponement date Tuesday 2 July), 7-10PM

Open to all, FREE, ZEALANDIA car park, Waiapu Road.

Explore the night sky with the Wellington Astronomical Society. Hear a short introduction from Antony Gomez then head outside to get a telescopic view of the star cluster Matariki (also known as Pleaides). Hot drinks will be served.

The Wellington Astronomical Society is an incorporated society for anyone who is interested in stars, planets or any other topic related to astronomy. Its role is to promote, educate and inspire others in Astronomy @WellingtonAstronomicalSociety



Kimihia Ngā Whetū Tamariki o Matariki – Matariki Star Search



Dates: Saturday 29 – Sunday 30 June, 9AM – 5PM

ZEALANDIA Eco-Sanctuary, Waiapu Road

Open to all, Star Search suitable for 5-13 year olds

Bring the family to ZEALANDIA (kids go free) and join in our Matariki Star Search and activities. The family of star children of Matariki are visiting Te Māra a Tāne ZEALANDIA – can you find all nine ‘stars’, hidden in the Sanctuary? Pick up a special map, join the search for stars, and answer some questions for a free chocolate treat. Go in the draw for a daily prize pack including a family membership to ZEALANDIA! Take the time at the Papa Wānanga Whetū (Star Station) to write a wish on a star to add to the ZEALANDIA night sky mural.



What Matariki and Maramataka can tell us about Climate Change

with astrophysicist Dr Pauline Harris

Date: Monday 1 July, 6:30-7:30PM

Open to all interested people, bookings required, FREE, Pāteke Room, ZEALANDIA

Matariki is a time rich with custom and tradition but also has much to tell us about our changing world today. Māori understand that changes to the environment and ecology at this time may be due to climate change. Join astrophysicist Dr Pauline Harris, of Victoria University of Wellington, as she unpacks Matariki and maramataka – the Māori lunar calendar. What can Māori knowledge and science add to our understanding of how to predict and mitigate climate change?



ends

© Scoop Media

