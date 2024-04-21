NZCLW Back For 10th Year In 2024

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is 10 years old this year, and organisers say it will be the biggest and best yet. NZCLW2024 runs from Sunday September 22 until Saturday September 28, with National Dumpling Day on September 26.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says reaching the 10th anniversary of the week is a big milestone.

It’s been a great 10 years and the NZCLW Trust is working to make sure this year’s celebration is the biggest and best yet.

The week was originally set up to encourage New Zealander’s to “have a go” at learning Chinese languages, providing opportunities for everyone to engage with and celebrate Chinese culture and language in New Zealand, and share their experiences.

The Trust has some significant projects underway to mark the decade, Jo Coughlan says.

The NZCLW Trust is a charitable trust that for the past 10 years has run a week encouraging New Zealanders to give Chinese language a go and encouraging and supporting those school students (and their teachers) learning Chinese language in our schools and other educational institutions.

The Trust has a project team, and a governance team of academics, business people, and MPs. It facilitates activities and events around New Zealand and actively promotes language learning and learning opportunities.

The Trust's website is www.nzclw.comand this shows the breadth of our activities - each year, we try to expand what we offer and where we can facilitate activities.

