Bewley Cruises To Toyota 86 Championship

Tom Bewley secured the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship after a trouble-free drive to fifth place in the final race of the weekend at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Champion Tom Bewley. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

He was helped by the retirement of his chief rival William Exton, but Bewley had everything covered as he came home to take the title by 32 points.

Jackson Rooney continued his dominance of the Supercars weekend with his second win of the weekend while Hunter Robb did what he could by finishing second, but that would only mean runner up spot in the championship and the Rookie title, still a major haul for the youngster.

The day though, belonged to the new champion Bewley, and he was ecstatic afterwards. “It’s hard to say how I feel right now. Obviously I’ve got to thank a mighty team who have kept me grounded and organised and allowed me to improve as a driver and I know I have.”

The race was a straightforward one with the only moment of drama Exton’s exit with clutch issues. Rooney ran away with it, showing prodigious speed that could mark him as the major title contender next season if he decides to continue in the championship with the new GR86.

The fighting behind Rooney involved Robb, Lockie Bloxsom and Justin Allen very early on, and behind them Bewley made quick work of Tayler Bryant and found himself a nice gap behind the top five.

At that stage, with Exton sitting second, it would have been a tie on points but it all came to a grinding halt for Exton on lap four. That put Bewley in fifth and whatever Hunter did, fifth place was going to be enough for Bewley to lock out the championship and a TGRNZ supported drive in one round of ADAC GT4 Germany Championship at the iconic Nürburgring circuit, driving a GR Supra GT4 Evo as his major prize. With team mate Hayden Bakkerus acting as his rear gunner, he cruised home to a deserved championship title.

Rooney sailed home for an impressive race win, while Robb followed him home to take victory for the round ahead of Bloxsom, Allen, Bewley, Bakkerus, Bryant, Ben Stewart, John Penny and Alice Buckley.

The current Toyota 86 completed its last championship laps today too. Eleven seasons of epic racing having helped produce some exceptional drivers now racing throughout the world and Australasia at a very high level. Bewley will be hoping to join them.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 6 – Taupo – Race 3

1 30 Jackson Rooney Race Lab Drivers Academy 2 69 Hunter Robb Action Motorsport 3 23 Lockie Bloxsom iMac Race Engineering 4 99 Justin Allen Allen Racing Team 5 4 Tom Bewley Mackenzie Motorsport 6 20 Hayden Bakkerus MacKenzie Motorsport 7 75 Tayler Bryant Action Motorsport 8 33 Ben Stewart Ben Stewart Racing 9 22 John Penny Action Motorsport 10 3 Alice Buckley Race Lab Drivers Academy 11 73 Harry Townshend Bayswater Motorsport 12 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 13 11 William Morton iMac Race Engineering 14 5 Breanna Morris Dayle ITM Racing 15 87 Summer Rintoule Action Motorsport 16 8 Thomas Mallard Crème Racing 17 50 Ryan Denize MacKenzie Motorsport 18 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Drivers Academy 19 57 Saxon Sheehan Dayle ITM Racing 20 88 Noel Simpson Action Motorsport DNF 42 William Exton Race Lab Drivers Academy

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – Supercars

