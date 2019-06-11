U2 - First show sold out, second show confirmed

Due to demand, Live Nation is excited to confirm that a 2nd and final show for U2 THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR 2019 has now been confirmed in Auckland, Saturday 9 November at Mt. Smart Stadium with tickets to go on sale on Monday, June 17th at 1.00pm (NZST).

U2.com subscribers will have another opportunity to purchase tickets starting Thursday, 13 June through Saturday, 15 June with a 4 ticket limit (see www.U2.com for details). Stadium floor tickets for all NZ/AU shows will be paperless with delivery via mobile devices 72 hours prior to the applicable show. There will be an 8 ticket limit for general public sales.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on 8th November and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul. Special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is confirmed as support for the dates in New Zealand and Australia.



U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.



U2 THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR ITINERARY 2019



8 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium

9 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium – ADDED SHOW!

12 November Brisbane, AU SunCorp Stadium

15 November Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

19 November Adelaide, AU Adelaide Oval

22 November Sydney, AU Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November Perth, AU Optus Stadium

04 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

05 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

08 December Seoul, KR Gocheok Sky Dome

Date and venue information for the Singapore show soon to be announced.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com









© Scoop Media

