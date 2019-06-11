Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

U2 - First show sold out, second show confirmed

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

Due to demand, Live Nation is excited to confirm that a 2nd and final show for U2 THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR 2019 has now been confirmed in Auckland, Saturday 9 November at Mt. Smart Stadium with tickets to go on sale on Monday, June 17th at 1.00pm (NZST).

U2.com subscribers will have another opportunity to purchase tickets starting Thursday, 13 June through Saturday, 15 June with a 4 ticket limit (see www.U2.com for details). Stadium floor tickets for all NZ/AU shows will be paperless with delivery via mobile devices 72 hours prior to the applicable show. There will be an 8 ticket limit for general public sales.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on 8th November and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul. Special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is confirmed as support for the dates in New Zealand and Australia.


U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.


U2 THE JOSHUA TREE TOUR ITINERARY 2019

8 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium
9 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium – ADDED SHOW!
12 November Brisbane, AU SunCorp Stadium
15 November Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium
19 November Adelaide, AU Adelaide Oval
22 November Sydney, AU Sydney Cricket Ground
27 November Perth, AU Optus Stadium

04 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena
05 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena
08 December Seoul, KR Gocheok Sky Dome

Date and venue information for the Singapore show soon to be announced.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

For Now: Rugby Team To Keep Using Name

BNZ Crusaders to retain name in 2019 and 2020; Logo will drop knight and sword image from apparel and marketing in 2020; Full Brand Review to take place this year to decide future brand for 2021 and beyond. More>>

Gordon Campbell: Best Music Of 2019… So Far

Most “best of” lists arrive in summer at the end of the calendar year, when things are winding down and the stakes don’t seem so high. But at this mid-point, as we’re heading into the cold… it seems like an ideal time to list a few albums and tracks to keep the wolves of winter at bay. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 