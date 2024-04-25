Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Anzac Day Service Cancelled Due To High Winds

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Today’s 11am National Anzac Day Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park has been cancelled due to high winds. The Atatürk Memorial Wreath-laying Service in Strathmore has also been cancelled.

"It is very unfortunate that we have had to cancel todays service due to high winds," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary Chief Executive for Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Very high winds are expected so for the health and safety of veterans, visitors and guests the national commemoration has been cancelled.

The Dawn Service went ahead as planned this morning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 