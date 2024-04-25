National Anzac Day Service Cancelled Due To High Winds

Today’s 11am National Anzac Day Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park has been cancelled due to high winds. The Atatürk Memorial Wreath-laying Service in Strathmore has also been cancelled.

"It is very unfortunate that we have had to cancel todays service due to high winds," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary Chief Executive for Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Very high winds are expected so for the health and safety of veterans, visitors and guests the national commemoration has been cancelled.

The Dawn Service went ahead as planned this morning.

