Award-winning Green Day musical coming to Auckland

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: Stetson Group

Fresh from a critically acclaimed West End run and a sell-out UK Tour, Green Day’s explosive Tony Award winning rock musical, American Idiot will play Auckland’s Civic Theatre this October.

Featuring the legendary music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. This is a story of youthful disillusion and the mistrust of society and government, a sentiment that has never been more current, both abroad and locally. This theme was evidenced in New Zealand recently by the mobilisation of tens of thousands of school aged Kiwis protesting climate change.

American Idiot is the winner of two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album. It was described by Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong as a ‘coming of age in a politically-driven climate’.

The musical contains the band’s hit songs including ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’, ‘21 Guns’, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, ‘Holiday’ and the blockbuster title track ‘American Idiot’ from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album. Also featured are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release ‘21st Century Breakdown’, and an unreleased love song, ‘When It’s Time’.

A 15 strong UK cast plus a 4 piece live band will take the stage in Auckland with key castings to be announced shortly.

American Idiot is directed and choreographed by Racky Plews with musical supervision by Richard Morris, sound by Chris Whybrow and lighting by Tim Deiling. The production is produced by Selladoor Worldwide and presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International Limited and Stetson Group.



American Idiot will open on Thursday 10th October for a strictly limited season. Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster from Thursday 13th June with a special My Ticketmaster and Auckland Live presale from Wednesday 12th June. American Idiot contains strong language and drug references; not suitable for under 14’s.
– The Times, The Independent, Daily Telegraph

“Go for the time of your life!” Evening Standard

