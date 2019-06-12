Charity evening for rescue helicopter on 22 June

Wednesday, 12 June 2019

Tickets are selling fast for a charity evening at the Turangi Senior Citizens Club at 6.00pm on Saturday 22 June.

Organised by Century 21 Premier (Turangi), the annual fundraising night follows a successful charity auction held in the Turangi Town Centre over Easter. This year the net proceeds raised from both events will go to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

“The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter’s long-term survival will continue to rely on ongoing local support, so for 2019 it’s our sole fundraising focus,” says local Century 21 franchise owner, Wai Johnson.

Tickets to the 22 June charity evening cost $80 per person and include one complimentary drink and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased by contacting or visiting the Century 21 office in the Turangi Town Centre.

Fundraising efforts by Century 21 (Premier) Turangi last year saw them raise over $15,000 for St John Youth from both the charity auction and dinner. While in 2017 the local real estate business raised much needed funds for the local Coastguard.

The charity evening is promoted as a night of enjoyment, with great food by the Head Chef at Tongariro Lodge, and Ruffn’Smooth the band.

Guests will have an opportunity to bid on donated items in an auction on the night conducted by local Century 21 real estate star and auctioneer Roger Webb. A representative of Greenlea Rescue Helicopter will also be presented with a cheque on behalf of the community.

Last year Century 21 Premier (Turangi) publicly joined others in the successful community campaign to retain the helicopter rescue service for the Taupo-Central Plateau area, including pledging financial support if the service was retained.

“We made the promise that if the rescue helicopter was retained, we’d do our bit to support it. Our auction over Easter and our charity evening on 22 June is all about honouring that promise, and having some fun,” says Wai Johnson.

For further information or to secure tickets please call Century 21 (Premier) on (07) 386-7796 or email turangi@century21.co.nz

“The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is the perfect cause, with Wai and her team totally committed to giving back to their local community. It’s that initiative and energy that saw them win the prestigious 2100 Cup Award at the Century 21 Australasian Convention earlier this month,” says Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

www.century21.co.nz/turangi

