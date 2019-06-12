Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis to celebrate international yoga day on June 21

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Hundreds of thousands of Kiwis will celebrate international yoga day on June 21, Yoga NZ chair Heather Robinson says.

Yoga is practised by more than 400,000 Kiwis at more than 500 yoga studios and classes around New Zealand, making it one of the fastest growing physical activities in the country.

ExerciseNZ continues to support yoga through Yoga NZ, and the annual national hauora yoga conference. Yoga teacher education will feature in Exercise NZ’s annual roadshow being held in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch over the next week.

International Yoga Day has been celebrated on June 21 every year since 2015 after it was declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

The first yoga day was marked with 35,985 people, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries from 84 countries performing 21 yoga activities in New Delhi.

Understanding of the benefits of yoga continue to grow. Robinson says yoga can decrease stress, anxiety and help with depression.

“Yoga is known for its ability to ease stress and promote relaxation. Studies have proved the effect of yoga on stress.

“Studies show that yoga may help improve heart health, which is an essential component of overall health reduce several risk factors for heart disease and improve heart conditions alone or in combination with a healthy lifestyle.

“It also improves quality of life. Yoga is becoming increasingly common as an adjunct therapy to improve quality of life for many individuals.

“Yoga NZ supports all teachers, practitioners and studios who involve themselves with the special event on June 21,” Robinson says.



