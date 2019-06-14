Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Octavian announced as first BROCKHAMPTON support

Friday, 14 June 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Great Things

FOMO and FUZEN in association with MAI FM and SNIFFERS Presents

BROCKHAMPTON
OCTAVIAN ANNOUNCED AS FIRST SUPPORT ACT
AS NEW MIXTAPE DROPS
One Stage • No Clashes • Party Together

Friday 14 June, 2019- Having just announced BROCKHAMPTON as headliner, the rumour mill continues to rumble and we’re pleased to confirm that another hunch is correct. English grime/drill lord Octavian is heading our way in 2020.


Born in France and raised in South London, Octavian has featured prominently on the FOMO fans wish list and the festival is pumped that he’s joining BROCKHAMPTON in Auckland. Plus, this news coincides with the release of an absolute banger in the form of his latest mixtape, Endorphins, featuring tracks with Skepta, Smokepurpp, A$AP Ferg, Theophilus London and Abra.

There’s heaps more artist news to be announced. Stay glued to FOMO and FUZEN’s socials for stacks of updates coming your way over the next few weeks!


FOMO + FUZEN PRESENTS
BROCKHAMPTON
with support from OCTAVIAN + more international FOMO artists to be announced
Presented by FOMO, FUZEN, MAI FM and SNIFFERS
Wednesday 15 January
Outdoors at The Trusts Arena
5:00PM - 10:30PM
16 + Licenced Event (you MUST be 16 or over to attend)



TICKETS
GA Pre-Sale First Release $89.90 +BF (SOLD OUT)
GA Pre-Sale Second Release $99.90 +BF
VIP Pre-Sale First Release (18+ only) $159.90 + BF (LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN)
VIP Pre-Sale Second Release (18+ only) $169.90 +BF
Remaining pre-sale tickets are available until 9:00AM Wednesday 26 June, unless sold out prior.

#FOMO2020 | WEB | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | SPOTIFY

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Great Things on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 