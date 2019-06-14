Octavian announced as first BROCKHAMPTON support

FOMO and FUZEN in association with MAI FM and SNIFFERS Presents

BROCKHAMPTON

OCTAVIAN ANNOUNCED AS FIRST SUPPORT ACT

AS NEW MIXTAPE DROPS

Friday 14 June, 2019- Having just announced BROCKHAMPTON as headliner, the rumour mill continues to rumble and we’re pleased to confirm that another hunch is correct. English grime/drill lord Octavian is heading our way in 2020.



Born in France and raised in South London, Octavian has featured prominently on the FOMO fans wish list and the festival is pumped that he’s joining BROCKHAMPTON in Auckland. Plus, this news coincides with the release of an absolute banger in the form of his latest mixtape, Endorphins, featuring tracks with Skepta, Smokepurpp, A$AP Ferg, Theophilus London and Abra.

There’s heaps more artist news to be announced. Stay glued to FOMO and FUZEN’s socials for stacks of updates coming your way over the next few weeks!



FOMO + FUZEN PRESENTS

BROCKHAMPTON

with support from OCTAVIAN + more international FOMO artists to be announced

Presented by FOMO, FUZEN, MAI FM and SNIFFERS

Wednesday 15 January

Outdoors at The Trusts Arena

5:00PM - 10:30PM

TICKETS

GA Pre-Sale First Release $89.90 +BF (SOLD OUT)

GA Pre-Sale Second Release $99.90 +BF

VIP Pre-Sale First Release (18+ only) $159.90 + BF (LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN)

VIP Pre-Sale Second Release (18+ only) $169.90 +BF

Remaining pre-sale tickets are available until 9:00AM Wednesday 26 June, unless sold out prior.

