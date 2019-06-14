Genesis legend Steve Hackett announces NZ show for 2020

As the powerhouse guitarist for one of the most important progressive rock bands ever, Steve Hackett has been a guiding influence for musicians and guitarists for over 40 years.

Following the one/two punch of NURSERY CRYME and FOXTROT, both albums driven by the muscular guitars of new member Steve Hackett, Genesis were ready to launch what would become their finest album, SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND.

Finally, now, 47 years after the album’s release, Steve Hackett will be performing SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND in full once only in New Zealand on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Auckland Town Hall.



“I think (Genesis) really nailed the best of what that band as an entity could have done with that album.”

- Neil Peart (Rush)

"… a complexity of tone that's pretty rare in any kind of art." -

Robert Christgau

“the definitive Genesis album”

- Fish (formerly of Marillion)



In addition, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of its release, Steve will be performing his critically acclaimed solo album SPECTRAL MORNINGS.

And if that’s not enough, Steve will perform selections from his stunning new album AT THE EDGE OF LIGHT, and may even be munificent enough to throw in another couple of Genesis tunes.

“I’m excited to bring my Genesis Revisited show back to New Zealand. It was fantastic to play there last time and to visit that amazing country” says Hackett.

“This time will be a special show, including the whole of Genesis album SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND, celebrating my solo album SPECTRAL MORNINGS 40th anniversary, plus more! I can’t wait!”







Steve’s exceptional debut antipodean tour in 2017 left audiences stunned by the majestic performances by Hackett and his virtuoso band. How do you top that? Come witness the spectacle of Steve Hackett’s incendiary 2020’s shows to see how it’s done.



“Hackett’s guitar playing was impeccable, full of little melodic twists…”

– 13th Floor

“There were several standing ovations throughout the night, something I have not seen for a while at a show, the fans visibly pleased with Hackett and Co.’s outstanding performance…”

– Ambient Light



Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited 2020

– SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND – tour dates:

Perth - Sunday May 24 - Astor Theatre

Adelaide - Wednesday May 27 - The Gov

Melbourne - Friday May 29 - The Palais

Sydney - Saturday May 30 - Enmore Theatre

Brisbane - Sunday May 31 - Tivoli

Auckland - Tuesday June 2 - Great Hall

Tickets on sale Thursday June 20, 2019 – 11am - http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/stevehackett/



Steve Hackett Biography

Steve Hackett has had a remarkable musical career and is renowned as one of the most innovative rock musicians of our time. Steve has released more than 30 solo albums as well as the seven albums he recorded with Genesis. In 2010, Steve was inducted into the Rock Hall Of Fame. As lead guitarist with Genesis he was part of the classic Peter Gabriel era line up which produced acclaimed albums such as THE LAMB LIES DOWN ON BROADWAY, FOXTROT and SELLING ENGLAND BY THE POUND (a favourite of John Lennon). Steve's compositional prowess and extraordinary versatility in both his electric and acoustic guitar playing, is influenced by Rock, Jazz, World Music and Blues. With Genesis, Steve's guitar playing produced some of their most memorable moments, from the sensitivity of his acoustic sound on ‘Horizons’ and ‘Blood on the Rooftops’ to the dramatic rock guitar solos of ‘Firth of Fifth’ and ‘Fountain of Salmacis’. Pushing musical boundaries into exciting new areas, Steve created sounds and techniques such as 'tapping', later developed by the likes of Eddie Van Halen, and leading directly to instruments such as the Chapman Stick.

As well as a flourishing solo career throughout the 80’s and 90’s, Steve also joined Yes guitarist Steve Howe in the highly successful GTR. Steve also worked with renowned musicians such as Paul Carrick, Bonny Tyler, John Wetton and Brian May, who has credited Steve as an early influence. Throughout the 2000’s Steve has created a succession of sophisticated albums, from the opaque atmospherics of DARKTOWN to the colourful voyage through time and space of TO WATCH THE STORMS. 2009's OUT OF THE TUNNEL'S MOUTH was proclaimed by fans and reviewers alike as his best ever, and follow up album BEYOND THE SHROUDED HORIZON received an equally enthusiastic response. In 2012 Steve collaborated with Chris Squire of Yes on the "Squackett" album A LIFE WITHIN A DAY. Hackett’s latest albums WOLFLIGHT, THE NIGHT SIREN and the electrifying new album AT THE EDGE OF LIGHT all featured in the UK Top 40 and continue Steve’s trailblazing excursions through a myriad of musical styles and his optimistic worldview.

Genesis' induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2010 stands as a testament to the enduring qualities of their music. Steve has always held a torch for the classic Genesis music and his Genesis Revisited 2013 Hammersmith Odeon show took out Event of the Year at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards. Steve is also a recipient of the FIM Legend of Rock Award and most recently was awarded the Chris Squire Virtuoso award at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards. Steve's live electric gigs take his fans on an extraordinary journey drawn from a rich musical heritage. Perennial Genesis favourites such as the mighty ‘Firth Of Fifth sit alongside solo classics, while more recent material demonstrates that Steve is an artist still very much at the top of his game. Supported by some of the best musicians on the planet, Steve's unique guitar work remains the fulcrum on which this challenging and exhilarating show is balanced.

