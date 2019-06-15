Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iconic Avondale Jockey Club unlocks a vision for the future

Saturday, 15 June 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Avondale Jockey Club


Avondale Jockey Club has today unveiled a vision for the future of the iconic Avondale Racecourse that will see the inner-city venue become a strong urban horseracing precinct and community facility.

Bruce Cleland, Avondale Jockey Club committee member says the vision for the racecourse will not only add considerable value to the New Zealand horse racing industry but also to the local Avondale community.

“Steeped in history and tradition, Avondale is considered to have one of the finest and most consistent turf tracks in the country. We host race days and trial days across the racing season, which attracts owners, trainers, and jockeys from across the North Island. The racecourse holds such potential and this redevelopment will see grandstands, day stalls and mounting yards all revitalised.

“Over the past five years we have been working alongside internationally renowned racecourse consultancy firm, Turnberry Consulting to develop a vision and a plan that presents a racecourse and surrounding facilities that are fit for purpose, suitable for modern day racing and keeps Avondale’s unique spirit and culture alive.

“Our current facilities need considerable redevelopment, but it’s equally important that we retain the unique atmosphere that Avondale offers. The racecourse is located in the heart of a vibrant and diverse community. Avondale racecourse is a significant asset for this community.

“The open green space and the central location of Avondale racecourse currently gives local community groups, schools, and sports clubs dedicated space to hold their events and weekly sporting fixtures. The facility also plays host to the famous Avondale Sunday markets which is attended by around 20,000 people each week.



“Avondale is privately owned and managed, and we are able to progress redevelopment plans independent of industry funding, and deliver an asset that will be highly valued by the racing industry and the West Auckland community.

Mr Cleland adds, “Our vision and future development plans will unlock the potential of Avondale racecourse, integrate the racecourse into the community, provide more public spaces, venues and facilities, and be a hive of activity both on race days and in between. We look forward to bringing this vision to life”.

