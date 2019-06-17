Aussie duo Hermitude release new single and announce NZ tour



img src="http://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/1906/624df9066ed414b8e5e2.jpeg" width="720" height="480">

Hermitude are back with a daring new single ‘Northern Lights’ featuring Soaky Siren and Vory. The track has just premiered on tastemaker stations triple J in Australia and George FM in New Zealand.

Listen HERE

The Australian duo (AKA Luke Dubs and El Gusto) have also just announced a New Zealand tour. Presented by Live Nation and George FM, Hermitude will play in Auckland at the Powerstation on Wednesday, November 13; the James Hay in Christchurch on Friday, November 15 and Shed 6 in Wellington on Saturday, November 16.



