Aussie duo Hermitude release new single and announce NZ tour

Monday, 17 June 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: NicNak Media


Hermitude are back with a daring new single ‘Northern Lights’ featuring Soaky Siren and Vory. The track has just premiered on tastemaker stations triple J in Australia and George FM in New Zealand.

Listen HERE

The Australian duo (AKA Luke Dubs and El Gusto) have also just announced a New Zealand tour. Presented by Live Nation and George FM, Hermitude will play in Auckland at the Powerstation on Wednesday, November 13; the James Hay in Christchurch on Friday, November 15 and Shed 6 in Wellington on Saturday, November 16.


