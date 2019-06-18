James Morrison (UK) Announces NZ Stop On Tour

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce iconic British singer-songwriter James Morrison will be touching down in New Zealand in September 2019 for the You’re Stronger Than You Know Tour, armed with his fifth studio album, You’re Stronger Than You Know, released in March through Warner Music New Zealand.

Featuring massive tunes ‘My Love Goes On (feat. Joss Stone)’ and ‘Glorious’, You’re Stronger Than You Know is the album Morrison always wanted to make. With nods to Van Morrison, Otis Redding, The Band, and Dusty Springfield, James dishes up a set of tunes inspired by classic soul, Stax and Motown, filtered through a distinctly British lens.

Warm and positive, raw and honest, the songs on the record were born from one of the darkest periods in Morrison’s life. The pressure to follow up 2015’s Higher Than Here strongly, coupled with an extended rough patch in his long-term relationship, was enough to knock him for a serious loop. From this tough time, however, came some of his best songs yet. Fighting through it all to hold onto love and show appreciation for his wife, tackling his tumultuous upbringing and parental relationships, and crafting messages of hope and resilience for his own children reignited the creative spark, delivering an unforgettable set of tunes.







“I didn’t know that I was going to come out of it,” he admits. “I was dropped from my label and my personal life went to shit. I’ve had to start again and it’s been hard, but I’m stronger and much more positive for having gone through that.”

One of the most successful UK singer-songwriters of his era, he also has two UK #1 albums, five UK Top 10 singles, a BRIT Award, and over 7 million record sales. His breakthrough hits include the classic ‘You Give Me Something’ which went to #1 in New Zealand, ‘Wonderful World’ and the unforgettable Nelly Furtado collab ‘Broken Strings’.

‘James Morrison shows Ed Sheeran how it’s done in a triumphant live show’ - Express UK

‘[Morrison] oozes confidence and swagger and owns the stage as a conductor to his orchestra of adoring fans’ - Mirror UK

In Auckland, emerging New Zealand band Alae will open up proceedings armed with a sophisticated brand of folk-inspired indie pop. Originally comprised of Alex Farrell-Davey and Allister Meffan, they self-funded the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2016. With the addition of Jayden Lee and Marika Hodgson, they released new album Henry St in October of last year, featuring hit singles ‘Too Strung Up’ and ‘Stone Cold’. It hit #2 on the iTunes album charts, #1 on the iTunes alternative album charts, and #5 on the New Zealand album charts. Their latest single is called ‘Help You Now’.

Don’t miss the one and only James Morrison, with special guest Alae, this September. Tickets won’t last long.





