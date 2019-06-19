It’s time to recognise Aotearoa’s most talented musicians



17 June 2019



Nominations for the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards open today

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, the biggest night in Aotearoa music celebrating the achievements of our most talented artists.

From today musicians, producers, engineers and visual artists who have made an impact to the local music industry can be put forward.

Nomination details can be found at https://www.nzmusicawards.co.nz. Unless otherwise specified, awards are open to New Zealand artists who have had recordings commercially released between 1 August 2018 and 31 July 2019 (12 months). Nominations stay open until 5pm on Friday 2 August 2019.

In November, Tui trophies will be presented at both the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards and the Artisan Awards.

Recorded Music NZ CEO Damian Vaughan said there will be key differences to the 2019 Artisan Awards to reflect the changing music industry.

From this year, the Best Producer/Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa and Best Engineer/Te Kaipukaha Toa categories will move to include works that are ‘album equivalent’, defined as at least five single releases with a play time of 25 minutes or more.

Producing and engineering work with international artists will be counted and singles can now be from different artists, building more of a profile for the nominees.

The Best Album Cover award has been renamed to Best Album Artwork/Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi Toa and will include all artwork included as part of an albums packaging.







“The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards and Artisan Awards are about acknowledging the artists developing music today and the creative people they work with,” said Vaughan.

“The digital era has changed how music is produced, presented and consumed, and our awards need to reflect our local music industry.”

The Tui presented at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards will be:

• Album of The Year/Te Pukaemi o te Tau

• Single of the Year/Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau

• Best Group/Te Roopu Toa

• Best Solo Artist/Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa

• Breakthrough Artist of the Year/Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau

• Best Rock Artist/Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa

• Best Pop Artist/Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa

• Best Alternative Artist/Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa

• Best Soul/RnB Artist/Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa

• Best Hip Hop Artist/Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa

• Best Roots Artist/Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa

• Best Electronic Artist/Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa

• Best Māori Artist/Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa

• Best Worship Artist/Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa

• Best Classical Artist/Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa

The finalists will be announced in September.

No finalists are announced for the Highest Selling Album/Te Pukaemi Hoko Teitei, Highest Selling Single/Te Tōtahi Hoko Teitei, Radio Airplay Record of the Year/Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau, or International Achievement/Tohu Tutuki o te Ao. Also announced on the night will be the popular People’s Choice/Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga.

The annual Artisan Awards will be held in November at Massey University’s School of Music and Creative Media Production in Wellington. The event shines the spotlight on the producers and engineers who craft and refine the artists’ work, the talented visual artists translating the musicians’ visions into album artwork and music videos, and the music teachers who inspire a generation.

This year Recorded Music NZ will be presenting the Best Producer, Best Engineer, Best Album Artwork, Best Music Video/Te Puoro Ataata Toa and Music Teacher of the Year Tui/Kaiārahi Puoro o te Tau at the Artisan Awards. For the first time the Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year award will also be presented by the Music Managers Forum (NZ) at this year’s event.

Other ngā Tui presented during the year include those for best artists in Best Country Music Artist/Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa, Best Folk Artist/Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa, Best Jazz Artist/Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa, Best Pacific Music Album/Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa and Best Children’s Music Artist/Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa. These winners will also be acknowledged at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards ceremony.

NOTES:

• Full Terms and Conditions for the 2019 Vodafone NZ Music Awards can be found HERE

• To enter your nomination for the 2019 Vodafone NZ Music Awards please CLICK HERE. If you are a previous user of the system you will need to re-register this year.

• For any questions regarding the nominations process please contact Sarah Owen at sarah@recordedmusic.co.nz.

• To be eligible for judging, all nominations including any accompanying material must be with Recorded Music by 5pm on Friday 2 August 2019.

