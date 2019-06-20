Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Winter Festival alcohol ban

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Winter Festival

Queenstown’s annual Winter Festival runs from Thursday 20 June until Monday 24 June with a programme full of fun events. With people of all ages attending over the course of four days, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is taking the opportunity to remind visitors and locals that drinking is prohibited in central Queenstown throughout the festival’s duration.

QLDC Chief Alcohol Inspector Sian Swinney said the aim of the restriction was to further support a family-friendly town centre environment and ensure public safety for everyone. “While there is already an overnight alcohol ban in place, we felt it was appropriate to extend its hours for the safety and comfort of all festivalgoers,” she said.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable time at the Winter Festival and recommend people keep an eye out for signage in the area or check the maps online first. As I’ve said before, nobody wants to pay $250 for a couple of beers.”

The 24-hour restriction begins on 19 June at 8.00pm and ends on 24 June at 8.00am. Anyone found drinking in public could face a fine of $250.

This event-specific ban temporarily replaces the existing year-round, 8.00pm to 8.00am alcohol restriction.

