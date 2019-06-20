Showcasing New Zealand’s Top Truck Driving Talent



TR Group Ltd have teamed up with the NZ Trucking Association and Road Transport Forum NZ to restart the New Zealand professional truck driving competition. The New Zealand Truck Driving Championship has had a complete overhaul and will continue to carve out its way as a premium event on the trucking calendar.

The New Zealand competition now mirrors overseas competitions, which means a new format and different challenges will be introduced. The competition will be structured to encourage drivers from all over New Zealand to participate. There will be several ways to enter the national competition: Companies may choose to sponsor their top drivers and fund their trip to Christchurch, larger companies may like to hold their own in-house ‘heats’ in order to select their best drivers, or individuals are welcome to enter themselves and will be encouraged to do so. Information packs containing details on how to enter will be available to all who are interested in pitting their skills against New Zealand’s most talented transport professionals.

Be sure to enter early, as entries are limited and we expect spots to fill up quickly!

The competition will run alongside the 2020 TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show that is being held 20th- 21st March 2020 at the Canterbury Agricultural Park, in Christchurch. The competition area will be set up with grandstands and commentary, which will provide a great public spectacle and showcase of professional driving skills. Running the national driving competition at New Zealand’s largest truck show is a fantastic combination, as the show already attracts a huge number of visitors. The Teletrac Navman Industry Show Dinner on the Saturday night will be used to hold the Driving Competition Awards Ceremony. It’s turning into the Ultimate Trucking Weekend!







The competition has been designed to celebrate and test all levels and types of driving, from Class 2 right through to Class 5.

The TR Group Truck Driving Championship categories are;

• Class 5 - Truck and Trailer Driver of the Year

• Class 5 - Semi Driver of the Year

• Class 2 - Driver of the year

Selected from these competitors will be the “Supreme Champion Truck Driver of the Year 2020”

There will also be special recognition for ‘Up and Coming Young Driver’ and ‘Women Driver of the Year’.

2018 Championship winners will be eligible to defend their titles with automatic entry into the finals on the Saturday 21st March 2020.

Competitors can only compete in one category. Three competition courses will run simultaneously, so that the audience can follow the progress of each category from the grandstands. Once the competitors have completed their part, they have the luxury of enjoying all the 2020 TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show has to offer.

Finalists will be announced at the completion of the heats on Friday and the finals will take place on Saturday 21st March, during the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show. The awards will be celebrated at the Teletrac Navman Industry Show Dinner and Awards Ceremony. Winners will also receive recognition at the Road Transport Forum NZ Conference in 2020.

“Trucks are an essential part of everyday life and can only be driven by trained professionals. So, it’s time to showcase the skill that New Zealand Truck Drivers have and there is no better way than to have them compete against each other at a premium event to reward the best truck drivers. Holding the competition at the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show makes sense, It gives the competitors something to do while they are not competing and it’s an opportunity to involve the public and inspire the next generation to choose trucking as a career” Said Dave Boyce, CEO New Zealand Trucking Association.

Companies are encouraged to get involved and sponsor their best drivers. This will give the company great profile as their drivers compete against the best in New Zealand.

”TR Group is delighted to continue it’s 4-year sponsorship of the New Zealand Truck Driving Championship as it evolves into a truly modern test for our skilled industry professionals” says Andrew Carpenter, MD of TR Group. “Inspiring the next generation of drivers and celebrating all that is great about our industry is exactly what we had in mind when the competition was re-launched in 2015 and we look forward to seeing an exciting competition that draws the crowds in Christchurch next March at the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show”

The New Zealand Truck Driving Championship comes with a huge prize pool for the winners and runner ups. Each winner of the three driving categories will receive a prize pack valued at $5,000.

Winner Prize Packs Include:

• $2,500 Cash

• Trip for two to the 2021 Brisbane Truck Show, including airfares, 3 nights’ accommodation and entry tickets

• Goodie Bag that includes vouchers and products

Runner up Prize Packs Include:

• $1,000 Cash

Recognition Awards will receive trophies.

More details and registration will be available on the website: www.truckingindustryshow.co.nz

Registration is open, request an information pack: rebecca.dinmore@nztruckingassn.co.nz

Once you are registered, updates will be sent to you with more details.



