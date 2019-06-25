ASB Classic date change for 2020

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: ASB Classic

The ASB Classic will come to life on new dates for the 2020 tournament.

Women’s Week will move back a week to start on Monday 6 January through Sunday 12 January, followed by the Men’s Week which will see play from Monday 13 January through until Saturday 18 January.

The confirmed dates keep the tournament in line with the Australian Open, and Tournament Director Karl Budge is happy with the schedule.

““The ASB Classic are the premium events in Auckland’s summer social calendar, and this move in dates out of the New Year’s window makes the ASB Classic even more accessible for not only Aucklanders, but tennis fans from around New Zealand”.

The final session schedule will be confirmed shortly, and tickets for all sessions are scheduled to be onsale in late August. With a large number of sessions selling out last year, fans are encouraged to register for the official pre-sale at asbclassic.co.nz to ensure access.

Both weeks will be preceded by two days of Qualifying (Saturday 4 & 5 January for Women’s Week and Saturday 11 & 12 January for Men’s Week) which are open to the public with admission via grounds pass tickets.

Expressions of interest for Corporate Boxes and Centre Court hospitality are currently being taken via email at hospitality@tennisauckland.co.nz

Player signings will be revealed in the coming months with the full Women’s and Men’s line-ups confirmed six weeks prior to the start of tournament.


