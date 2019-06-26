Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Neuroticfish singer featured on 'Co3xist3ns3'

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: Alfa Matrix

The Brazilian dance electro duo Aesthetische is back with an all new album, “Co3xist3ns3”.

CD 1 holds 10 new tracks, including a track featuring nobody else but Sascha Mario Klein from German electro stars Neuroticfish. This song is also featured here as a club mix and as a remake by label mates Psychic Force.

The bonus disc offers a selection of 10 more songs which were featured on previous digital-only releases. You can order this limited 2CD set right here.

On this club oriented bonus disc you’ll get remixes by Neuroticfish, DK Simon Carter and the duo itself. You can also expect collaborations and featurings with singers in the likes of Mari Kattman, Noemi Aurora (Helalyn Flowers), Diana S. (Junksista) and Xev (Diffuzion).

Available formats:
Aesthetische - Co3xist3ns3 2CD
Aesthetische - Co3xist3ns3 MP3/WAV



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Alfa Matrix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 