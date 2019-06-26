Neuroticfish singer featured on 'Co3xist3ns3'

The Brazilian dance electro duo Aesthetische is back with an all new album, “Co3xist3ns3”.

CD 1 holds 10 new tracks, including a track featuring nobody else but Sascha Mario Klein from German electro stars Neuroticfish. This song is also featured here as a club mix and as a remake by label mates Psychic Force.

The bonus disc offers a selection of 10 more songs which were featured on previous digital-only releases. You can order this limited 2CD set right here.

On this club oriented bonus disc you’ll get remixes by Neuroticfish, DK Simon Carter and the duo itself. You can also expect collaborations and featurings with singers in the likes of Mari Kattman, Noemi Aurora (Helalyn Flowers), Diana S. (Junksista) and Xev (Diffuzion).

Available formats:

• Aesthetische - Co3xist3ns3 2CD

• Aesthetische - Co3xist3ns3 MP3/WAV







