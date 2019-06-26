$600k boost for New Zealand racing

26 June 2019



A significant lighting upgrade at Hatrick Raceway, Wanganui, safety fencing at Forbury Park, Otago and a promotional campaign to encourage young New Zealanders into a career in racing are among several racing initiatives receiving funding from the New Zealand Racing Board (NZRB) today.



The NZRB confirmed $593,795 in industry funding had been allocated from its Industry Enhancement Funds to boost racing at a grassroots level.



In January 2017, NZRB announced it would provide an additional $4.8 million in funding over three years to improve stakes, address aging infrastructure and encourage the entry of young people into racing.



Graham Cooney, Chair of the NZRB Net Proceeds Committee said the investment provided critical benefit to grassroots racing throughout New Zealand.



“The Enhancement Fund was designed to make a major difference to clubs and participants of all three racing codes and the latest round of funding will have far-reaching benefit to the industry,



“While racing in New Zealand is clearly in need of increased investment, the funding of almost $5m of initiatives provided by the NZRB over three years has provided a welcome relief to the sector,” says Cooney.



Highlights from the latest round of funding since April 2019 include:

$92,000 to upgrade of lighting at Hatrick Raceway, Wanganui

$10,139 to upgrade the display board at Manukau Stadium, Auckland

$9,752 for safety mesh at Forbury Park, Dunedin

$14,000 to purchase a track conditioner for Addington, Christchurch







$209,845 to Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) in prizemoney for an additional 8 racedays this year

$81,200 to fund stakes enhancement costs associated with conducting Pearl Series thoroughbred racing events this year

$4,840 to purchase a mower for Wyndham Raceway, Southland



Over $25,000 was granted to NZTR for youth enhancement initiatives including Apprentice Jockey Fall training and the promotion and recruitment of young New Zealanders to a career in racing.



Harness Racing New Zealand were granted $3,500 for Canterbury Youth License Holders to attend a St John’s First Aid course and for the purchase of 14 new safety helmets for Kidz Kartz.



