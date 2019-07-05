National Aquabike Aquathon Champs coming to HB

Friday July 5

Triathlon Hawke’s Bay has won a bid to host two national championship races in the region next year.

The Suzuki Aquabike and Aquathlon National Championships will be run alongside the 2020 Napier Port Harbour to Hills.

Triathlon Hawke’s Bay General Manager Bruce Richardson says it’s a great opportunity to host the championship races and a major draw card for athletes around the country.

“We are wanting to build on the success of Harbour to Hills, which is in its fourth year running, and create a festival of triathlon and multi-sport. Moving the event from April to January 26, coinciding with Auckland Anniversary weekend, makes it easier for athletes and their families to book a weekend away in sunny Hawke’s Bay.”

Napier Port Harbour to Hills is a middle distance triathlon consisting of a 2km swim at Perfume Point, a 95km bike around the Tuki Tuki Valley and a 21km run along Napier’s coast Former Olympic triathlete Sam Warriner described the bike course as one of the best in the world after she won the inaugural event in 2017.

Next year’s Aquabike course will be longer consisting of 2km swim and 126km bike, bringing the course up to ITU World Multi-sport Championship distance. The Aquabike and Aquathon events are the qualifying races for the 2020 Multi-sport Championship held in Amsterdam. The Aquathlon course will consist of a 1km swim and a 5km out and back run.

Mr Richardson says the inclusion of a new Aquathlon event gives people plenty of options to participate.

“It’s also a vote of confidence from the national triathlon body in this event which continues to go from strength to strength,” Mr Richardson says.

Registrations open from 7am on July 12 with a limited number of discounted slots at www.harbourtohills.co.nz

Ends







© Scoop Media

