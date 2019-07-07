Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Big win for NZ woolhandler Karauria

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Big win for NZ woolhandler Karauria

Alexandra woolhandler and shearer Pagan Karauria has crowned a busy penultimate day at her World championships with a win in the All Nations Open woolhandling final.

Karauria, 30, created some sort of history by reaching the final after reaching the women’s shearing final on Thursday. Tina Elers, of Mataura and representing Cook Islands in the World championships, was 4th.

Golden Shears and New Zealand shearing champion Rowland Smith, of Hastings, was runner-up to Welsh international Richard Jones in the All Nations Open Shearing final, and teammate Cam Ferguson, of Waipawa, was 6th.

Canterbury blade shearer Allan Oldfield was 3rd in the All Nations blade shearing final won by reigning World champion Mayenseke Shweni, of South Africa.

There was big New Zealand win also in the All Nations Senior shearing final, won by Alex Smith, of Rakaia, son of former New Zealand World championships representative Grant Smith. Marley Waihape, of Mataura but also at the championships representing Cook Islands, was 3rd.

The Allflex New Zealand Shearing and woolhandling team of machine shearers Smith and Ferguson, woolhandlers Karauria and Sheree Alabaster, of Taihape, and bladeshearers Oldfield and Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, are well placed to reach the World championships individual and teams finals on the last day of the championships in Le Dorat, on Sunday.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 