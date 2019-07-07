Big win for NZ woolhandler Karauria

Alexandra woolhandler and shearer Pagan Karauria has crowned a busy penultimate day at her World championships with a win in the All Nations Open woolhandling final.

Karauria, 30, created some sort of history by reaching the final after reaching the women’s shearing final on Thursday. Tina Elers, of Mataura and representing Cook Islands in the World championships, was 4th.

Golden Shears and New Zealand shearing champion Rowland Smith, of Hastings, was runner-up to Welsh international Richard Jones in the All Nations Open Shearing final, and teammate Cam Ferguson, of Waipawa, was 6th.

Canterbury blade shearer Allan Oldfield was 3rd in the All Nations blade shearing final won by reigning World champion Mayenseke Shweni, of South Africa.

There was big New Zealand win also in the All Nations Senior shearing final, won by Alex Smith, of Rakaia, son of former New Zealand World championships representative Grant Smith. Marley Waihape, of Mataura but also at the championships representing Cook Islands, was 3rd.

The Allflex New Zealand Shearing and woolhandling team of machine shearers Smith and Ferguson, woolhandlers Karauria and Sheree Alabaster, of Taihape, and bladeshearers Oldfield and Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, are well placed to reach the World championships individual and teams finals on the last day of the championships in Le Dorat, on Sunday.











