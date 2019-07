World Shearing Champs - All Nations Results

RESULTS from finals of French All Nations events at the 18th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at Le Dorat, France, on Thursday-Sunday July 4-7, 2019 (World Championships finals will be held today):

French All Nations Championships:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Richard Jones (Wales) 16min 49sec, 62.95pts, 1; Rowland Smith (New Zealand) 15min 50sec, 63.9pts, 2; Gavin Mutch (Scotland) 14min 55sec, 66.85pts, 3; Jack Fagan (New Zealand) 16min 51sec, 67.55pts, 4; Ivan Scott (Ireland) l6min 7sec, 69.2pts, 5; Cam Ferguson (New Zealand) 15min 24sec, 71.05pts, 6.

Senior final (12 sheep): Alex Smith (New Zealand) 11min 41sec, 51.123pts, 1; Llyr Jones (Wales) 12min 19sec, 52.95pts, 2; Marley Waihape (New Zealand) 12min 13sec, 55.317pts, 3; Felix Cesbron (France) 14min 25sec, 58.667pts, 4; Joe Boylan (Ireland) 15min 6sec, 64.8pts, 5; Joseph Stephens (Ireland) 15min 20sec, 67.583pts, 6.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Viktor Larsson (Sweden) 8min 52sec, 48.1pts, 1; Emily Chamelin (United States) 8min 50sec, 49.667pts, 2; Joanne Devaney (Ireland) 10min 41sec, 49.883pts, 3; Pierre-Alain Demierre (France) 9min 13sec, 51.487pts, 4; Sven Scheffler (Germany) 10min 10sec, 54.5pts, 5; Marie Prebble (England) 10min 11sec, 59.05pts, 6.

Junior final (5 sheep): Lucie Grancher (France) 8min 32sec, 43.4pts, 1; Lucas Woznlezko (France) 7min 51sec, 48.75pts, 2; Kevin Burke (Ireland) 7min 54sec, 50.5pts, 3; Melissa Roth (France) 10min 31sec, 50.55pts, 4; Karolin Bunting (Germany) 11min 1sec, 51.05pts, 5; William-Louis Clavel (France) 11min 57sec, 67.25pts, 6.







Blades final (6 sheep): Mayenseke Shweni (South Africa) 14min 18sec, 63.817pts, 1; Bonile Rabela (South Africa) 15min 53sec, 71.817pts, 2; Allan Oldfield (New Zealand) 13min 56sec, 74.8pts, 3; Martin Hopkins (Ireland) 20min 49sec, 92.117pts, 4; Loic Jauberthie (France) 19min 21sec, 94.383pts, 5; Sam McConnell (Northern Ireland) 18min 57sec, 97.517pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Pagan Karauria (New Zealand) 162.4pts, 1; Audrey Lamb (Scotland) 183.2pts, 2; Aled Jones (Wales) 187pts, 3; Tina Elers (Cook Islands) 244.2pts, 4.





